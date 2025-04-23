Missouri House passes bill to void nondisclosure agreements in child sex abuse cases

The Missouri House passed a bill Tuesday to ban the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements in child sexual abuse cases.

Bipartisan supporters of House Bill 709 say that NDAs are often used to silence underage victims and prevent them from speaking out. The bill, they say, is a necessary step toward justice.

“Also known as Trey’s Law, named for Trey Carlock, who was silenced to his grave at the age of 28, this bill seeks to right a wrong to those who have been sexually abused,” said Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson, the bill's sponsor.

Carlock was a victim of sexual abuse at Kanakuk Kamps, a Christian summer camp in Branson. He signed an NDA as part of a legal settlement. Carlock committed suicide in 2019.

“Typically we don’t even allow for children to enter into contracts, so in my opinion they should be null and void anyway,” said Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson. “But to have this in statute is critically important.”

The bill passed the House unanimously and will now go to the Senate.

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.