KIPP St. Louis names Nathalie Henderson as its new chief executive officer

KIPP St. Louis, one of the largest charter school systems in the city, has announced Nathalie Henderson as its new chief executive officer.

She will take the top job after longtime Executive Director Kelly Garrett steps down in June. Henderson is expected to start in July.

“I believe deeply in the power of education to transform lives and am committed to ensuring every KIPP student has the opportunity to achieve their dreams,” Henderson said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside our educators, students, and families to advance KIPP's mission.”

Henderson is currently the executive vice president for corps member and alumni leadership development at Teach for America. She has also served as the chief schools officer for Indianapolis Public Schools and area superintendent for Fulton County Public Schools in Atlanta.

She spent 12 years working in St. Louis Public Schools as a special education teacher and in various school leadership roles.

“Dr. Henderson's extensive experience in K-12 education, her connections to the St. Louis community, and her unwavering dedication to student success make her the ideal leader to continue driving progress at KIPP St. Louis and ensure our students thrive,” said David Lemkemeier, chair of the KIPP St. Louis board of directors, in a statement.

KIPP St. Louis operates six charter schools in the city with over 2,000 students. Charter schools are privately operated schools that receive public funding.

KIPP St. Louis is the subject of a wrongful termination lawsuit filed by Rayven Calloway, a former KIPP St. Louis High School principal fired in January. Calloway alleges that she was terminated after she raised concerns about safety, security and finances at the high school.

“At KIPP St. Louis, we take all personnel matters seriously and make decisions based on the best interests of students and the community,” Garrett said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed.