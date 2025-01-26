FBI announces arrest of St. Louis-area man on 10 Most Wanted list

A man from the St. Louis region who was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested, federal agents announced Sunday.

Donald Eugene Fields II was taken into custody northwest of Orlando, Florida, by the Lady Lake Police Department after a routine traffic stop.

Fields, 60, had been federally indicted in St. Louis in 2023 on one count of child sex trafficking for attempting to recruit, patronize and solicit a minor into engaging in a commercial sex act between 2013 and 2017.

He also faces charges including rape, child molestation and witness tampering in Franklin County Circuit Court.

The FBI added Fields to its 10 Most Wanted list in May 2023.

Fields will be scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court in Florida.