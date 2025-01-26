© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FBI announces arrest of St. Louis-area man on 10 Most Wanted list

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Schmid
Published January 26, 2025 at 1:45 PM CST
The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal during a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at the FBI’s office in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal, shown during a press conference on Dec. 12 at the FBI’s office in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood. The FBI announced Sunday that a St. Louis-area man on its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list was taken into custody in Florida.

A man from the St. Louis region who was one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives has been arrested, federal agents announced Sunday.

Donald Eugene Fields II was taken into custody northwest of Orlando, Florida, by the Lady Lake Police Department after a routine traffic stop.

Fields, 60, had been federally indicted in St. Louis in 2023 on one count of child sex trafficking for attempting to recruit, patronize and solicit a minor into engaging in a commercial sex act between 2013 and 2017.

He also faces charges including rape, child molestation and witness tampering in Franklin County Circuit Court.

The FBI added Fields to its 10 Most Wanted list in May 2023.

Fields will be scheduled to make his first appearance in federal court in Florida.
Tags
News Briefs FBIChild AbuseWitnessesIndictmentTop Stories
Eric Schmid
Eric Schmid covers business and economic development for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Eric Schmid
Related Content