Trump pardoned the January 6 rioters — including these Missouri residents

On his first day in office, President Trump issued pardons to about 1,500 January 6 rioters who were charged with participating in the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Of those defendants, 36 are from Missouri. Fifty-three are from Illinois, according to a Chicago-Sun Times investigation.

Trump’s order calls for the attorney general to “pursue dismissal with prejudice to the government of all pending indictments,” relating to the January 6 insurrection. That means once the case is dismissed, it can’t be refiled.

As NPR reports, "the hours-long assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, injured more than 140 police officers, in one of the largest-ever mass attacks on law enforcement officers in the United States."

For those convicted, by far the most common sentence was probation and a fine. Most sentences were between 30 and 45 days. But some local defendants got longer sentences.

The longest was to 40-year-old Christopher Brian Roe of Raytown, Missouri. He pleaded guilty last March to assaulting, resisting or impeding officers and was sentenced to 70 months in prison. He is serving his time at Butner Low federal prison in North Carolina, according to online Bureau of Prisons records. He was scheduled to be released in April 2029.

Missouri senators have yet to react to the action by Trump. However, in March, Sen. Josh Hawley said he would be opposed to sweeping pardons: “If it’s a blanket thing, wipe it all away, I do not agree with that.”

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt agreed. He told Politico in December that he would prefer a case-by-case analysis. “I think you separate violent acts from nonviolent acts, but I think [Trump’s] been pretty clear he’s going to view these individually.”

KCUR has been following the cases of these Missouri residents since 2021.

Kyler Joseph Bard

Bard, of Seneca, was arrested on Jan. 13, 2023, in Joplin.

Federal prosecutors charged Bard with two felonies for allegedly assaulting an officer during the capitol riot. According to court filings, Bard was identified on a capitol police officer’s body camera walking along the ledge of the Upper West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol carrying a megaphone.

At around 3:30 p.m. on the day of the riot, prosecutors allege Bard encouraged others at the capitol to “push” against a police barricade before he himself pushed a capitol police officer that had joined the barricade to the ground.

According to court documents, Bard was identified through an online database using photos captured during the insurrection.

On May 28, 2024, Bard pleaded guilty to six counts including assaulting a Capitol police officer. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 1.

Jerod Thomas Bargar

Bargar, of Centralia, was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, and charged with the felony offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; and unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds or buildings. He was also charged with misdemeanor offenses.

He pleaded guilty to one felony charge on June 8, 2023. On Jan. 9, 2024, Bargar was sentenced to five years' probation and $6,000 in fines and restitution.

James Buxton

Buxton, of St. Charles, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2021, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds. He was also charged with disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Aug. 10, 2022, Buxton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

A judge sentenced Buxton to 18 months of probation, including 40 hours of community service, a $500 fine and $500 in restitution.



Cale Douglas Clayton

Clayton, of Drexel, was arrested on Feb. 23, 2021, and charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; theft of government property; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and disorderly conduct in the grounds or a Capitol building.

On March 10, 2023, Clayton pleaded guilty on two of the charges. On Tuesday, July 11, he was sentenced to two and a half years of prison, two years of supervision upon his release and ordered to pay $2,000 of restitution.



Louis Enrique Colon

United States District Court / District of Columbia Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs, as identified in the United States of America's criminal complaint against Colon and three other defendants for several charges related to their activities at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Colon also is named as a defendant in a separate civil suit brought by the attorney general of the District of Columbia against the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and multiple individuals, accusing them of "conspiring to terrorize the District" in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

Colon, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 11, 2021. He was indicted along with Kansas residents Ryan Ashlock, William Chrestman and Christopher Kuehn, as well as Arizona siblings Felicia Konold and Cory Konold.

They were charged with conspiracy; civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Colon also is named as a defendant in a separate civil suit brought by the attorney general of the District of Columbia against the Proud Boys, Oathkeepers and multiple individuals. The suit accuses the defendants of "conspiring to terrorize the District" in connection with the Capitol insurrection.

Colon pleaded guilty on April 27, 2022, to a felony charge of obstructing law enforcement officers trying to secure the Capitol. On July 9, 2024, Colon was sentenced to two years probation, 24 months supervised release and $2,000 in restitution.

The government said Colon showed “an unusual degree of acceptance of responsibility” when it recommended the sentence.

Lloyd Casimoro Cruz, Jr.

Cruz, of Polo, was arrested on Feb. 28, 2022, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; and parading demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

A federal judge found Cruz guilty of two misdemeanor charges on Jan. 13, 2023. According to evidence provided by investigators, Cruz traveled to Washington with a group of friends to attend a Trump rally. Cell phone records showed Cruz was inside the capitol building during the attack.

Cruz pleaded not guilty to all charges. On Jan. 13, 2023, he was found guilty on both counts. On May 2, 2023, he was sentenced to 45 days of incarceration; one year of supervised release; restitution of $500 and a special assessment of $35.

Daniel Donnelly Jr.

Donnelly, of St. Louis, was arrested on August 2, 2023. Also known as "Rally Runner," Donnelly was charged with a felony offense of civil disorder and several misdemeanor offenses, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings, and theft of government property. On March 22, 2024, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder. On Aug. 15, 2024, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison and 24 months of supervised release, and $3,000 in fines and restitution.

Kimberly Rae Dragoo

Kimberly Dragoo, of St. Joseph, was arrested on June 13, 2023, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in the capitol grounds or building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building.

She pleaded guilty to the charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building. Dragoo, who ran for school board in St. Joseph, but lost that election, was sentenced on April 19, 2024 to two weeks in jail, three years of probation, a fine of $5,000, restitution of $500, and a special assessment of $10.



Steven Michael Dragoo

Steven Dragoo, of St. Joseph, was arrested on June 13, 2023, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct in the capitol grounds or building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol building.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building. On April 19, 2024, he was sentenced to two weeks in jail, three years of probation, a fine of $5,000, restitution of $500, and a special assessment of $10.

Joshua Dressel

Dressel, of Festus, was arrested in St. Louis on July 13, 2021.

He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business or official functions; or attempting or conspiring to do so.

Dressel pleaded guilty on Aug. 8, 2022, to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

On March 21, 2023, he was sentenced to two weeks incarceration; a $500 fine; $500 in restitution; and a $10 special assessment.

U.S. Department of Justice Left: Joshua Dressel, as identified by the FBI from surveillance video inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Zachary H. (Zac) Martin, as identified by an FBI agent in the United States of America's criminal complaint and arrest warrant.

Eric Glen Harrower

Harrower, of St. Louis, was arrested on July 7, 2023.

According to court records, Harrower allegedly helped rioters scale a wall near the Capitol Building by using overturned bike racks as makeshift ladders. Prosecutors allege in doing so, Harrower fueled the mob that eventually breached the building. Prosecutors also allege Harrower can be seen in surveillance footage entering the Senate Wing of the Capitol Building before exiting through a broken window.

Harrower was charged with four counts and pleaded guilty to one: parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building. His sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 23, 2024.

Cara Maureen Hentschel

Hentschel, of Springfield, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2021.

She was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Hentschel told a Facebook friend that she entered Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's office and drank beer, but federal investigators have cast doubt on that claim, according to the Washington Post.

Hentschel pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022, to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Sept. 30, 2022, a judge sentenced her to 45 days in a halfway house, 36 months of probation and ordered her to pay a $500 fine and $500 in restitution.

U.S. Attorney's Office / District of Columbia Mahailya Pryer, left, and Cara Maureen Hentschel, outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as identified by an FBI agent from social media postings.

Emily Hernandez

Hernandez, of Sullivan, was arrested in St. Louis on Jan. 19, 2021. She is the niece of another defendant, William D. Merry, Jr., and was charged along with him and defendant Paul S. Westover.

Hernandez faces charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct which impeded the conduct of government business; stealing, selling, conveying or disposing of anything of value of the United States; disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

Hernandez pleaded guilty on Jan. 1, 2022, to a misdemeanor charge of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds. On April 11, 2022, she was sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of supervised release, including 80 hours of community service, and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Joseph Kerry Hicks

Hicks, of Willard, was arrested on Aug. 25, 2023 and charged with a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building or grounds, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. On Sept. 27, 2024, Hicks was sentenced to two years' probation and $20 in fines.



Nicholas L. Kennedy

Kennedy, of Sikeston, was arrested on July 28, 2022. In a superseding indictment filed on Oct. 29, 2022, he was charged with civil disorder; obstructing an official proceeding; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Kyle Kumer

Kumer, 43, of Kansas City, was arrested on June 28, 2023. He faces charges of felony civil disorder along with three other misdemeanors. The FBI alleges Kumer participated and helped lead a charge against Capitol Police during the riot.

According to an affidavit, Kumer can be seen on video footage facing off with law enforcement at the front lines of the riot, near a tunnel that leads into the Capitol building. The FBI says he pushed against officers while trying to gain access to the building.

According to the same documents, a woman at Kumer’s side is believed to be his elderly mother. The pair moved through the tunnel leading to the Capitol building together but did not successfully enter the Capitol building. Kumer was released on a personal recognizance bond. He is due back in court in Washington D.C. on July 6.

Matthew Loganbill

U.S. Department of Justice

Loganbill, of Versailles, was arrested in Versailles on March 29, 2021.

He was charged with obstruction of a Congressional proceeding; unlawful entry; and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

Loganbill pleaded not guilty to all charges. On Aug. 16, 2023, his case was dismissed without prejudice for violation of his right to a speedy trial. The same charges were refiled on Aug. 23, 2023 and he pleaded not guilty on Sept. 14, 2023. In a bench trial verdict on Nov. 16, 2023, he was found guilty on all charges. His sentencing, originally scheduled for March 12, 2024, has been stayed until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on Fischer v. United States.

Zachary H. Martin

Martin, of Springfield, was arrested in Springfield on Jan. 28, 2021.

He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds; unlawful activities on Capitol grounds; disorderly conduct; and demonstrating in the Capitol building.

On Dec. 23, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. On March 17, 2022, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 60 hours of community service, and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Brian Scott McGee

McGee, of Auxvasse, pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count for illegally breaching the Capitol building during the riot. Several other charges were dismissed. On Nov. 8, 2023, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation; seven days intermittent confinement; $500 in restitution; 60 hours of community service and a $10 special assessment.

William D. Merry, Jr.

U.S. Attorney's Office / District of Columbia William Merry, left, as identified by an FBI agent in the government's criminal complaint. The agent also identifies the woman next to him, in the sunglasses, as his niece Emily Hernandez.

Merry, of St. Louis, was arrested in St. Louis on Feb. 4, 2021. He is the uncle of Emily Hernandez and was charged along with Hernandez and Paul Westover.

In a criminal complaint filed on Dec. 29, 2022, he was charged with embezzling, stealing, purloining, knowingly converting to his use and the use of another, and without authority, selling, conveying and disposing of any record, voucher, money and thing of value of the United States and any department and agency thereof, "that is, a shard of a sign previously designating Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite within the U.S. Capitol, which has a value of less than $1000."

On Jan. 5, 2022, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of theft of government property. On April 11, 2022, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail, nine months of supervised release, including 80 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Jared Luther Owens

Owens, of Farmington, was arrested on Oct. 27, 2023, and charged with felony offenses of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assault on law enforcement with a deadly or dangerous weapon. He was also charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings, engaging in physical violence in the Capitol grounds or any of the Capitol buildings, and parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.



Angelo Jude Pacheco

Pacheco, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on July 17, 2023, and charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Pacheco pleaded guilty to one charge: parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. On Jan. 30, 2024, he was sentenced to 30 days’ home detention as a condition of a 24-month term of probation, along with 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution, and a $10 special assessment.

Mahailya Pryer

Pryer, of Springfield, was arrested on Oct. 4, 2021.

She was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Pryer pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022, to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Sept. 30, 2022, a judge sentenced Pryer to 45 days in prison and 36 months of probation. In addition, Pryer must pay $500 in restitution.

Stephen Brian Quick

U.S. Department of Justice Stephen Brian Quick, left, in a photo taken on Jan. 6, 2021, and provided to the FBI by his brother, Michael Aaron Quick, right.

Stephen Brian Quick, of Springfield, was arrested along with his brother, Michael Aaron Quick, in Springfield on Feb. 12, 2021.

He was charged with committing unlawful activity on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct.

On Dec. 23, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building.

Quick told investigators he was “ashamed” of what he had done by going inside the Capitol, according to an affidavit by an FBI special agent in support of the criminal complaint.

On March 17, 2022, he was sentenced to 24 months of probation and 60 hours of community service, and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Michael Aaron Quick

Michael Aaron Quick, of Springfield, was arrested along with his brother, Stephen Brian Quick, in Springfield on Feb. 12, 2021.

He was charged with committing unlawful activity on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct.

On Dec. 23, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol Building.

On March 17, 2022, a judge sentenced Quick to 24 months of probation and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine and serve 6,000 hours of community service.

Nicholas Burton Reimler

U.S. Attorney's Office / District of Columbia Nicholas Burton Reimler inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as identified by an FBI agent in an arrest warrant.

Reimler, of Valley Park, was arrested in St. Louis on Feb. 18, 2021.

He was charged with violent entry or disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building or grounds.

On Sept. 17, 2021, Reimler pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. On Dec. 10, 2021, he was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to make restitution of $500.

Christopher Brian Roe

Roe, of Raytown, was arrested at his home Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and charged with seven felony counts for allegedly attacking police and trespassing in the Capitol Building during the riot.

In court records, investigators alleged after attending the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally, Roe traveled to the Capitol Building. There, he reportedly grappled with Capitol Police officers before officers sprayed him with a chemical repellent.

Roe later entered the Capitol Building, investigators alleged, where he continued to grapple with police. After police removed him from the building, he allegedly returned with a bike rack, ramming it against doors with other rioters.

Roe pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers. On March 5, 2024, he was sentenced to 70 months in prison, 24 months supervised released and $2000 restitution. In a memo where he argued for a one year sentence, Roe said former President Donald Trump convinced him the 2020 election was stolen and Roe experienced “diminished capacity” when that claim was amplified by right wing media.

Devin Rossman

Rossman, of Independence, was arrested on May 16, 2022, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating, picketing in a Capitol building.

On Sept. 9, 2022, he pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. On Dec. 9, 2022, he was sentenced to 36 months of probation, required to perform 60 hours of community service and pay $500 for damage to the Capitol and a $2,000 fine.

Prosecutors said Rossman posted on Facebook during the Capitol riot that he was attempting to enter offices inside the Capitol Building. At one point he stated that "the office we found open was pelosi’s (sic) with her laptop open" — an apparent reference to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Rossman was listed as a fugitive after missing a court hearing on Jan. 26, 2024.



Chancelor Nathan Taylor

Taylor, of Anderson, was arrested on Sept. 8, 2023, and charged with a felony and several misdemeanors. Court documents allege Taylor was among a group of rioters who pushed a line of police officers guarding the Upper West Terrace area outside of the Capitol building. After hitting one officer's shield, the officer pushed Taylor backward. "Taylor fell to the ground but quickly regained his footing and continued to actively resist the officers," according to court documents. After officers sprayed him with a chemical irritant, Taylor allegedly retreated and shouted at officers: “I hope you all f****** die!”

John George Todd III

Todd, of Sibley, was arrested on May 10, 2022, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; impeding passage through Capital grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. On Feb. 7, 2024, Todd was convicted of the felony offenses of obstruction of an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers that inflicted bodily harm on law enforcement. He was also convicted of misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to the U.S Attorney in Washington D.C. His sentencing was scheduled for May 10, 2024.

Carey Jon Walden

U.S. Attorney's Office / District of Columbia Carey Jon Walden outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a photograph Walden provided to the FBI.

Walden, of Kansas City, was arrested in Kansas City on May 28, 2021.

He was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly or disruptive conduct at any place in the grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

On Oct. 26, 2021, Walden pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 19, 2022, the 48-year-old Navy and Marine Corps veteran was sentenced to 30 days' home detention and probation and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

At his sentencing he told the judge he regretted his participation in the attack on the Capitol. "I wish I hadn't been there, and I'm sorry he did that," Walden said.

Jason William Wallis

Wallis, of St. Clair, and charged with felony offenses of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and assault on law enforcement with a deadly or dangerous weapon. He was also charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds or in any of the Capitol buildings, engaging in physical violence in the Capitol grounds or any of the Capitol buildings, and parade, demonstrate, or picket in any of the Capitol buildings.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges. On Feb. 16, 2024, Wallis was granted home detention. A trial date has not been set.

Paul Westover

Westover, of Lake St. Louis, was arrested in St. Louis on Feb. 4, 2021, and was charged together with William D. Merry, Jr. and Merry's niece, Emily Hernandez.

Westover was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on restricted grounds.

On Dec. 6, 2021, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

On April 11, 2022, he was sentenced to 45 days in jail and ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson

U.S. Department of Justice

Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, of Springfield, was arrested in Springfield on August 18, 2021.

She was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Sept. 27, 2021, Wilson and her husband, Zachary John Wilson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 27, 2022, she was sentenced to 24 months of probation, including 30 days of home detention, and 60 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay restitution of $500.

Zachary John Wilson

Zachary John Wilson was arrested in Springfield on Feb. 19, 2021.

He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds.

On Sept. 27, 2021, Wilson and his wife, Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 27, 2022, he was sentenced to 24 months of probation, including 45 days of home detention, and 60 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $500 in restitution.

Isaac Samuel Yoder

Yoder, of Nevada, was arrested in Springfield on Aug. 4, 2021.

He was charged with entering a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct; parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Multiple photographs showed Yoder at the U.S. Capitol dressed as George Washington, according to Newsweek.

On May 26, 2023, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found Yoder guilty of four misdemeanor counts for illegally entering the Capitol building. On Aug. 25, 2023, he was sentenced to a year of incarceration; a year of supervised release; a fine of $1,000; restitution of $500; and a special assessment of $70.