The deadline to pay personal property taxes in Missouri approaches. Here’s what you need to know

The end of the year marks an important deadline for Missouri residents: Personal property taxes are due on Dec. 31.

The taxes apply to cars, motorcycles and boats, as well as farm equipment, farm animals and any other property used for business purposes.

Residents should have received a tax bill in the mail earlier this fall. Payments can be made by mail or phone, online or in person at local municipal offices.

Unpaid taxes can result in penalties such as late fees or interest on the amount due.

Here’s where to find more information for St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County:

