SLPS selects new internal auditor after mismanagement of funds by former superintendent

St. Louis Public Schools has chosen Katrina Hubbard as the district’s new internal auditor, pending a background check.

SLPS school board vice president shared the update during the district’s monthly board meeting Tuesday night. Interim Superintendent Millicent Borishade later confirmed that Hubbard was the candidate the board selected.

The announcement comes after a new report from the district found former superintendent Keisha Scarlett had misused district funds and violated hiring protocols.

According to a district spokesperson, the role of district auditor had been vacant since late spring. One of the recommendations from the district’s investigation into Scarlett was to quickly fill the position to ensure that the district’s finance protocols were followed by all employees.

Board vice president Matt Davis said the board was not responsible for Scarlett’s policy violations. However, he said the board has started to adopt new policies to provide better oversight of the school district. For example, Davis said the board will vote to adopt new finance policies in January.

Borishade declined to comment on the specific findings from the district report. She also refused to elaborate on her relationship with Scarlett. Borishade was hired during Scarlett’s 14-month tenure with the district.

District-provided credit cards given to Scarlett and the superintendent’s office show nearly $210,000 worth of charges, according to records obtained by St. Louis Public Radio. Those charges include hundreds of dollars spent at Bath and Body Works, Uber Eats, DoorDash and more.

Scarlett has denied any wrongdoing and maintains that the school district’s problems are tied to the SLPS board of education.