St. Louis Public Schools fires embattled Superintendent Keisha Scarlett

St. Louis Public Schools has fired former Superintendent Keisha Scarlett. In a 6-0 vote, the city's Board of Education voted to end her employment with the district. Board member Natalie Vowell abstained.

The board had terminated Scarlett’s three-year contract in September. That decision came after the board hired an unnamed third-party investigator to look into her hiring practices and personnel decisions in response to public complaints that Scarlett hired friends from Seattle Public Schools, where she previously worked.

The board placed Scarlett on leave over the summer, in the weeks leading up to the start of the school year. School board members named Millicent Borshade the acting superintendent.

After the board’s September vote, Scarlett said she planned to fight for her job – claiming she “did nothing wrong.”

“My leadership decisions were always made to benefit our students and community,” Scarlett said in a statement then. “When I arrived, the administration was in crisis with significant operational problems, student service deficiencies, and staff compensation disparities. After several external studies and audits, I focused on redistributing resources to support our mission more equitably. I communicated regularly with the Board about these needed changes.”

In a statement, district officials said the investigation into Scarlett’s tenure is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

