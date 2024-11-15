© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis University graduate students vote to unionize

St. Louis Public Radio | By Chad Davis,
Kate Grumke
Published November 15, 2024 at 11:48 AM CST
A Saint Louis University sculpture on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the university’s campus in St. Louis, Missouri.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A S. Louis University sculpture in October 2021 on campus. Graduate students at SLU voted this week to unionize.

Some St. Louis University graduate students have voted to unionize.

The Graduate Workers of St. Louis University Union-UAW will include more than 500 people who work for the school as teaching and research assistants.

The union passed with 90% voting yes in the election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.

“After years of conversations and organizing, we are excited to announce that we have won our union,” said Ryan Powers, a doctoral student and worker in the philosophy department, in a statement. “With a majority of eligible workers voting yes, our decision is clear. We look forward to sitting down with SLU administrators to bargain a strong first contract.”

Members are calling for the university to improve working conditions and increase pay, saying prior to the unionization effort, the workers had not received a raise in over 10 years. Organizers also cited uncertainty in science funding and unstable regulation of visas as motivators for unionization.

The move is the latest in a growing number of graduate student unionization efforts across the country.

In a statement sent to St. Louis Public Radio after the union petition was first launched in October, university officials said they respect the students’ right to explore union representation.

“No matter the outcome, the University remains committed to supporting our graduate students and to fostering an inclusive, collaborative environment where all students feel valued and heard,” they wrote.
Tags
News Briefs St. Louis UniversityUAWUnionsGraduate studentsTop Stories
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Chad Davis
Kate Grumke
Kate Grumke covers the environment, climate and agriculture for St. Louis Public Radio and Harvest Public Media.
See stories by Kate Grumke
Related Content