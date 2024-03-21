Fred Pestello, first non-Jesuit to lead St. Louis University, to retire in 2025

St. Louis University President Fred Pestello, who led the school through the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple rounds of protests for racial justice, has announced plans to retire.

Pestello, 71, will step down as the 33rd president of the university in June 2025. He is the first layperson to hold that role in SLU’s more than 200-year history.

“There were many times in the last 10 years when the challenges we faced felt insurmountable,” Pestello said in a video message. “But together – grounded firmly in our values and trusting in the wisdom of this community – we found more than a way through. We created a new future for St. Louis University.”

The university was able to increase its endowment by more than 80% over the past decade, and total enrollment was at an all-time high in fall 2023 at 15,204. In spring 2015, there were 12,667 students enrolled. The costs of college have also grown under Pestello’s leadership, from $37,966 in tuition and fees in the 2014-15 school year to more than $53,000 in tuition and fees for the current school year. Neither of those totals includes expenses like housing or books.

Pestello officially took over as president on July 1, 2014, about a month before Michael Brown was shot and killed in Ferguson. The protests for racial justice that followed included SLU.

Pestello helped negotiate what became known as the Clocktower Accords, which outlined 13 steps the university could take to increase equity at the school and in the community. The university says more than half of them have been accomplished.

He was also at the helm when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down normal life. The first positive case of the virus in the city was a student at SLU. But Pestello made the choice to bring students back to campus in fall 2020, while many other schools remained virtual.

“We effectively managed our community’s health, learning in person without interruption for the remainder of the pandemic. We also distributed more than 20,000 vaccine doses to the campus and region, and entirely avoided the painful layoffs experienced across the higher education landscape,” he said.

Pestello will take a sabbatical after finishing his tenure as president. He then plans to continue “teaching, writing, and doing what I am asked to contribute to the success of the next leader of this remarkable university.”

SLU will conduct a national search for his replacement.

