Harris-Stowe State University maintains accreditation after independent review

Harris-Stowe State University is no longer at risk of losing its accreditation after an independent review of the school’s finances and student performance.

The Higher Learning Commission, a national nonprofit organization that reviews and accredits colleges in the U.S., informed the university that it made the necessary improvements to its internal review policies that has led to better outcomes for students and staff.

The commission put the university on notice of noncompliance in 2022 after it found the school delayed a financial audit in 2021. It cited the lack of internal reviews of student programs and performance.

In a letter sent last week to university President LaTonia Collins Smith, the commission said the school has made the necessary changes to better improve student and staff performance.

“The Higher Learning Commission decision underscores the dedication and hard work of everyone at Harris-Stowe to build a culture of success by manifesting an environment of continuous improvement. ensure our scholars receive the highest quality education,” Collins Smith said in a statement.

The school has hired more staff to its budget and finance office and increased its cash flow by $2.4 million, the commission noted in its letter. It has also implemented better internal reviews of student performance and has used external funds to beef up its student support services as well as career development programs.

Harris-Stowe, a historically Black college, continues to deal with low student enrollment after the pandemic as well as financial challenges. There are about 1,200 undergraduate students enrolled in the school as of this fall.

The university will have to submit another interim report about student performance to the commission next year.

