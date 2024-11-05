About 20% of Missouri voters cast early ballots, analysis shows

As no-excuse absentee voting concluded yesterday across Missouri, a KBIA analysis shows it's likely that more than 600,000 voters had already cast ballots.

That represents about one of every five registered voters in the state electing to vote in advance of Election Day. That includes more than 200,000 people in St. Louis County, more than 35,000 near Springfield in Greene County and 28,000 in Boone County.

This is the first presidential election where Missouri has allowed no-excuse, in-person absentee balloting ahead of Election Day. Polls will be open Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Any voters still in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast ballots.

KBIA reporters Sophia Anderson and Claire Kespohl called all 113 Missouri counties, as well as St. Louis City, as early voting was wrapping up Monday. Click here for the numbers given to them by 85 of Missouri's counties.