Missouri S&T grants 5-year contract extension to Chancellor Mo Dehghani

Mo Dehghani will continue to be the chancellor at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

University of Missouri System President Mun Choi announced Dehghani’s appointment to a second five-year term at the Rolla campus.

“Chancellor Dehghani has been a transformational leader for Missouri S&T,” Choi said in a statement.

Since arriving at Missouri S&T in 2019, Dehghani has overseen the school’s largest ever gift, $300 million from alumni Fred and June Kummer . That led to major construction around campus , with several new buildings and renovations underway or already completed.

Missouri S&T has seen increases in research funding, including grants from the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.

Dehghani also led the campus through the COVID-19 pandemic and is pursuing a top research institution designation from the Carnegie Foundation. (Washington University and the University of Missouri in Columbia are the only two schools in the state that currently have that designation.)

Enrollment dropped 11% during Dehghani’s first five years, from 8,096 students in 2019 to 7,155 in the current school year, a decline that is slightly steeper than statewide and national averages.

The terms and compensation of the new deal were not immediately made available.

