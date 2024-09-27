St. Louis poised to lengthen business hours for pot dispensaries

Marijuana dispensaries in the city of St. Louis are poised to be able to stay open later.

The Board of Aldermen on Friday approved legislation setting maximum dispensary operating hours at 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Currently, the businesses must close at 8 p.m., an hour earlier than their counterparts in St. Louis County and four hours earlier than those in Illinois .

The earlier closing time is costing the city money, said 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, who sponsored the change.

“Budget Director Paul Payne says we’re expected to bring in just $2.4 million at our current operations,” he said. “I think this would be a good way to bring in revenue.”

The bill does not change any other regulations on dispensaries, such as where they can be located or the kind of security they must have on-site.

A spokesman said Mayor Tishaura Jones will sign the bill.

