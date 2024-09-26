© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis corrections commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah on leave

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:26 PM CDT
Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah exits the City Justice Center ahead of a press conference by Rev. Darryl Gray, chairperson of the Detention Facilities Oversight Board, and Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, Ward 14, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, on the steps of the City Justice Center in Downtown St. Louis. After months of asking, three members of the oversight board who had committed the required training were allowed into the justice center to tour a floor and speak with Clemons-Abdullah.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Corrections commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah exits the City Justice Center in November 2023. She has been on leave from the position since Sept. 19.

The troubled city jail in downtown St. Louis is under new management.

A spokesman for Mayor Tishaura Jones confirmed Thursday that corrections commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah has been on leave since Sept. 19. Officials would not say how long she will be on leave or the type of leave she is taking, citing parts of the city code that protect personal employment records.

Clemons-Abdullah’s oversight of the City Justice Center downtown has been under scrutiny for years. At least 11 detainees have died at the facility since 2022. There have been multiple uprisings against conditions at the 22-year-old jail. A corrections guard was injured in an August 2023 hostage-taking. And a circuit judge had to issue an order in April to force jail officials to allow detainees to speak to their attorneys. Aldermen followed up with legislation that made jail employees liable for fines and fees if they blocked attorney access to the jail.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge of the 14th Ward has been among those calling for Clemons-Abdullah to resign. He said the city needed to be more transparent about the change in leadership.

“I want to be respectful,” he said. “If it’s a medical leave, that’s different. But in a jail that has had continuous problems, I think more transparency to the public, to elected officials, and to families that have folks in there, could be helpful to let some of these doubts and some of these fears not continue to be in people’s mind.”

Clemons-Abdullah had also been accused of blocking access to the jail by members of the Detention Facilities Oversight Board. Its members had their first interview with a detainee in April, more than two years after the board formed.

Its chair, the Rev. Darryl Gray, said members did not wish to speak on personnel matters.

A deputy commissioner, Tammy Ross, is serving as acting commissioner.
Tags
News Briefs St. Louis City Justice Center Jennifer Clemons-AbdullahCriminal JusticeTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
Related Content