Mission Taco to rebrand as Session Taco

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published September 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM CDT
Mission Taco Joint in The Loop on Monday, September 9, 2024.
Sophie Proe
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Mission Taco in the Delmar Loop, above, and the seven other locations will be renamed in the coming months.

A St. Louis-based taco chain is changing its name.

Mission Taco announced Monday that it will transition to Session Taco over the coming months. The company also will be making changes to its menus by adding new items and removing others.

“Session represents a lot of things we love - skate sesh, surf sesh, jam sesh - all approachable, laidback, fun, and connective experiences, and that’s how we want our guests to feel too,” co-owner Adam Tilford said in a statement.

Gruma Corp., which makes a variety of tortilla products under the Mission Foods brand, sued Mission Taco in 2023 for trademark infringement. The two sides reached a confidential settlement in February.

Mission Taco has eight locations in Kansas City and St. Louis.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
