MetroLink will not run through 3 East St. Louis stops this weekend for construction

MetroLink trains will not run between three platforms in East St. Louis this weekend because of track maintenance.

The East Riverfront, 5th & Missouri and Emerson Park stops will all be closed on Saturday and Sunday, according to Bi-State Development, the agency that runs the St. Louis region’s public transportation.

Riders will be bused via MetroLink Station Shuttles between the three platforms this weekend. Customers traveling through this area are encouraged to plan for an additional 20 minutes during their weekend commute, Bi-State said in a news release .

MetroLink’s blue line will not travel any farther east than East Riverfront, the first stop just across the Mississippi River, this weekend due to the construction. The red line, however, will continue on its full route east to its stop just outside Scott Air Force Base.

Regular service is planned to resume on Monday, according to Bi-State.

Illinois Highway 15 on East Broadway will be closed Friday through Tuesday in a small portion of East St. Louis, to accommodate for the work by Bi-State, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

That road will be closed between South 10th and South 4th streets. The state agency will post a detour to navigate the construction.