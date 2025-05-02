Preliminary evidence indicates driver in Chatham crash might have had a “medical emergency”

Illinois State Police Director Brenden Kelly said early evidence from a deadly crash at a Chatham after-school program Monday indicates the driver may have suffered a medical event. But he said that is not yet conclusive. No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.

Marianne Akers, 44, of Chatham, was driving westbound on Walnut Street at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday when she left the road and drove through a field before slamming into the building that houses the YNOT camp, driving through it and exiting on the other side. Three people killed were outside and one inside the structure at 301 Breckenridge.

Kelly said it appears Akers traveled approximately 1300 feet after entering the field before finally coming to a stop when she hit a utility pole and fence.

After the crash, Akers provided blood and urine samples.

“At this time, we can report than initial preliminary toxicology test results were negative for alcohol and negative for controlled substances,” Kelly told reporters at the Illinois State Police headquarters in Springfield. He called the tests comprehensive.

“Some evidence has been developed indicating the possibility of a medical emergency leading up to the crash. However, the investigation of this information and other evidence has not yet concluded and will continue until all leads and research have been exhausted.”

Under Illinois law, a driver has a duty to report a medical condition that could cause loss of consciousness or any other loss of ability to safely operate a motor vehicle within 10 days of the driver becoming aware of the condition.

The Illinois Secretary of State told Capitol News Illinois it could not comment on whether Akers has previously filed a medical report as that is confidential information. Kelly confirmed Akers worked for the State Police for 12 years, ending in 2018. But he also said there are limits what personnel file information is accessible.

Those killed were Ainsley Johnson, 8; Kathryn Corley, 7; and Alma Buhnerkempe, 7, all of Chatham; and Ryle Britton, 18, of Springfield. She was working as a counselor at the site. All the victims died of blunt force trauma, according to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon.

Six others were injured. Four remained hospitalized Thursday. Their conditions are not available.

Kelly said upon completion of the investigation, details will be submitted to the county State’s Attorney. A decision on what charges would be filed, if any, would come at that time, he said.

While Akers is not in custody, Kelly commented she has no restrictions placed on her.

Kelly gave no timeline for finishing the investigation. He said evidence continues to be collected, including witness testimony, drone video of the scene and data from the vehicle’s operating systems. He said that is standard protocol.

Kelly confirmed Akers had worked for his agency from 2006-2018. But he said her past employment has no impact on the case.

The Director reiterated an earlier Illinois State Police statement that the crash did not appear to be a targeted attack. “There is no evidence to indicate that whatsoever,” he said.

He also pointed out the work of first responders, like police, fire, ambulance workers and others.

“Our people and all first responders are tough, but when a child dies, when children die, it weighs on their hearts and their minds and their souls. They have maintained their focus with crystal clarity but have also found a way to display empathy and sensitivity for those impacted by this horrific incident and also take care of each other along the way.”

