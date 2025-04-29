Four dead after vehicle strikes an Illinois child care facility

Police say four people were killed Monday afternoon when a vehicle drove into the YNOT After School Camp, located at 301 Breckenridge Road in Chatham.

Illinois State Police said the vehicle struck people both outside and inside the building at around 3:20 p.m. The driver entered the building's east side and continued on, before exiting through the west wall.

Three of the fatalities were outside and one was inside. Identities have not been made public. ISP said victims included two 7-year-olds, an 8-year-old and an 18-year-old. All were female and died at the scene, according to the Sangamon County Coroner.

Identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. Post-mortem procedures are scheduled to take place Tuesday, said Coroner Jim Allman.

The deaths are under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner's Office, the Chatham Police Department, and the Illinois State Police.

Six additional children were taken to hospitals and one remains in critical condition.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, has been identified as Marianne Akers, 44, of Chatham. Authorities said she was not injured but was transported to a hospital for evaluation. No charges have been filed while the investigation continues. Toxicology reports are pending. The ISP said it does not appear to be a targeted attack.

NPR Illinois / Police closed Walnut St. from Gordon Dr. to Park Ave. after the incident.

The nearby Chatham Baptist Church was used as a reunification point for parents picking up their children.

Walnut Street was closed from Park Avenue to Gordon Drive while an investigation continues. The State police said more details will be released at a later time.

Ball-Chatham schools will be on an e-learning day Tuesday. All extra-curricular activities are canceled. Counseling services are being offered.

A Facebook page with links to fundraisers, blood drives and other community information has been created.

Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement Monday:

"I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon. Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them. Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning not knowing it would be the last time. My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they're experiencing – something that no parent should ever have to endure. MK and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to everyone impacted by this unspeakable tragedy.

"Illinois State Police has begun working with the Chatham Police Department to investigate the incident and will provide the public with more information when it becomes available. My office is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to support in any way that we can. We are grateful for all the first responders assisting our community during this difficult time."

State Sen. Doris Turner of Springfield:

"When we drop our kids off in the morning, we should always have the utmost belief that they will come home safely at the end of the day. For some families, that belief was shaken today following the tragedy at Y.N.O.T. in Chatham.

"I am heartbroken — there truly are no words to explain what the Chatham community is feeling and will feel for days, weeks and months to come. I want to thank the first responders, law enforcement and volunteers. My office and I are ready to assist in any way we can. I've been in contact with local authorities and will pass along relevant information as it becomes available."

State Rep. Mike Coffey:

My heart hurts for the tragic loss of life in Chatham today. Please join me in praying for the families and the entire community as they grieve.

Springfield Mayor Misty Buscher:

"My heart breaks for the families and community of Chatham as they face the aftermath of this devastating tragedy. The loss of life, especially involving children, is unimaginable, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific incident.

As soon as we were informed, I authorized the deployment of Springfield Fire Department crews and the Springfield Police Department to assist the Village of Chatham in any way necessary. This includes the deployment of our Mobile Command Unit and fire crews assigned to cover the Chatham Fire Station for ongoing emergency calls.

This is a heartbreaking day, and we are committed to standing with Chatham during this time of grief and response. We will continue to offer our support and resources for as long as we are needed.

Please join me in lifting up the victims, their families, and the first responders who are working tirelessly in the face of such tragedy."

