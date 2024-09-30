St. Louis police, federal agents stop gang charged with supplying fentanyl in south St. Louis

The leaders of a gang that distributed thousands of fentanyl pills throughout south St. Louis have been arrested, convicted and sentenced, St. Louis police and federal authorities announced Monday.

Fifteen members of the 55 Boyz gang were responsible for selling a significant amount of fentanyl in south St. Louis in recent years, federal authorities said. Investigators identified Davante Lindsey as one of its leaders, and a judge sentenced him earlier this month to 12 years in prison. Andre Pearson, was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The two formed the gang out of other gangs, according to investigators.

“This type of organized crime has no place in the city of St Louis or our region,” St Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy said. “We know drug sales can have major ripple effects, including robbery, shootings and violence.”

Officers have seized about two dozen guns, more than $120,000 in cash, thousands of capsules of fentanyl and two vehicles, Tracy said.

St. Louis police started investigating a fentanyl-dealing ring in 2021. Officers with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had started its own independent investigation before working with St. Louis police.

The U.S. attorney’s office asked the IRS to assist with the investigation to investigate money laundering schemes and drug sales.

“Because of the IRS’ investigative financial expertise, it's not unusual for us to be asked to conduct money laundering investigations,” IRS Assistant Special Agent Melissa McFadden said.

Two defendants, Willie Lindsey and Edward Hopkins, were sentenced Monday. Five other defendants were charged separately and pleaded guilty; four have been sentenced.

“I want to assure the community that we will continue to be working together to aggressively investigate and prosecute those that are flooding our streets with fentanyl and using violence to further their illegal and very, very deadly activity,” U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said.

Federal and local authorities said more arrests and charges could be made as the investigation continues.

“I feel very confident that, knowing that the detectives and the agents that are working on this case, that we will effectively dismantle this organization and any potential spinoffs that happen as a result,” Fleming said.

