St. Louis area to host large-scale disaster simulation for first responders and military

More than 500 federal and local first responders will be in the St. Louis region Monday through Wednesday to practice their responses to a magnitude 8.4 earthquake across the New Madrid Fault. Members of the Missouri National Guard, military and local law enforcement agencies will practice search and rescue for a planned emergency response drill.

Task Force 46, a National Guard unit from Michigan, will co-host the dense urban terrain training with the St. Louis Area Regional Response System. It will be the most in-depth disaster drill ever held in St. Louis, said Samantha Lewis, the system’s executive director.

“We have fire departments that work together for fire exercises and law enforcement departments that work together. … We do have that collaboration already within the region,” Lewis said. “But what's unique about this is it pulls even more people in.”

The simulated disaster begins at Busch Stadium, where hundreds of responders will practice search and rescue missions and mass casualty decontamination. Other members of the National Guard, military and local enforcement agencies will mitigate biological contaminants at Linwood Train Yard in St. Louis County.

The scenario involves closing the Eads and Clark bridges to Illinois and bringing first responders to the river near the St. Charles ferry. Members of the National Guard will transport people, mannequins and vehicles across the river on a makeshift bridge.

“The National Guard can bring in a floating bridge to be able to transport across the river, if for some reason there was no more road access to get to the other side,” Lewis said.

Paramedics aim to take ambulances and helicopters to local hospitals, preparing for an event with a large number of civilian casualties.

Clark and Eighth streets in downtown St. Louis will close during the day. The training is closed to the public but will be visible from nearby streets and waterways.

“It shouldn't have too much of an impact on traffic,” Lewis said. “We just ask that people keep in mind and be aware that there's an exercise going on … just so that our responders can be focused.”

Missouri and Illinois police and Emergency Management agencies are among 40 local groups involved in the disaster drill.

