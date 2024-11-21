Joshua CarterPhotojournalist
Joshua Carter is a photojournalist and reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio. Carter, a U.S. Navy veteran, grew up in the St. Louis region, living in Granite City and Pacific. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a bachelors degree in journalism.
-
Kenny Euge, 75, was pronounced dead on Saturday after a fire at his residence. It had been a years-long battle for Euge, a Vietnam veteran, to remain living in a caboose in rural St. Clair County where he died.