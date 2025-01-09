Jennifer Welch steps down as president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois

Jennifer Welch is stepping down as president and chief executive officer of Planned Parenthood of Illinois after more than seven years in the role, the organization announced Wednesday.

Welch’s resignation comes at a critical time for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, which has been a leader in providing reproductive health care amid national uncertainty over abortion rights.

The organization did not provide further details about when her resignation takes effect or the reasons for her departure. Welch was unavailable for an interview. She also is leaving her role with the group’s political advocacy arm, Planned Parenthood Illinois Action.

Tonya Tucker, the organization’s chief financial officer, will serve as interim CEO while the organization searches for a permanent replacement.

“As we navigate a challenging operational environment marked by increased demand for services and evolving financial pressures, my priority is to ensure that PPIL remains a strong, resilient organization that continues to deliver high-quality essential care to our patients,” Tucker said in a statement.

Provided Tonya Tucker, chief financial officer at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, will step in as interim CEO.

Welch led Planned Parenthood of Illinois during the first Trump administration when abortion rights came under increasing attack.

Since the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Illinois has maintained strong legal protections for abortion under the Reproductive Health Act, solidifying its role as a key access point in the Midwest.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois has experienced a 47% increase in patients seeking abortion care since Roe v. Wade was overturned. A quarter of these patients are from out of state.

“On behalf of the board, we thank Jennifer for her years of service and steadfast dedication to Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ mission during such a fractious, difficult time for our organization and our affiliates,” Arielle Rodriguez Maffei, Planned Parenthood of Illinois board chair, said in a statement.

“I know Tonya, with her financial acumen and extensive organizational management skills, is well suited to take on this role and ensure that we remain keenly focused on continuing to deliver the best of care for our patients.”

