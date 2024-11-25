St. Louis Zoo welcomes first baby elephant born via artificial insemination

There’s a new baby in town and — like all children — he’s a gem.

This weekend, the St. Louis Zoo welcomed Jet, an Asian elephant. He came into the world at 4:32 a.m. Saturday. He and his mother, Jade, a 17-year-old elephant, are doing well and bonding in private.

Zookeepers named the calf after a gemstone, Jet, which follows the naming tradition of his maternal line: His great-grandparents are Onyx and Pearl. That tradition skipped a generation with his grandfather Raja, who was famously the first Asian elephant born at the zoo.

Like Raja, Jade made history with his birth. He is the first elephant conceived via artificial insemination at the St. Louis Zoo. It’s part of a breeding program designed to boost an endangered population of Asian elephants.

The zoo said he will be expanding the herd’s genetic diversity. His father, Jake, lives at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance.

“Being able to breed and raise a baby is an important part of animal wellbeing and one of the priorities of our thoughtful and robust Animal Care program,” said Regina Mossotti, St. Louis Zoo’s vice president of animal care, in a statement. “Our incredible and experienced Animal Care team is providing exceptional around-the-clock care for Jade and her newborn calf.”

The zoo has not yet announced when the public will be able to see Jade.

