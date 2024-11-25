© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Louis Zoo welcomes first baby elephant born via artificial insemination

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jessica Rogen
Published November 25, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST
Jet, a baby elephant conceived via artificial insemination, was born in the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the St. Louis Zoo.
St. Louis Zoo
/
Provided
Jet, a baby elephant conceived via artificial insemination, was born in the wee hours of the morning of Nov. 23 at the St. Louis Zoo.

There’s a new baby in town and — like all children — he’s a gem.

This weekend, the St. Louis Zoo welcomed Jet, an Asian elephant. He came into the world at 4:32 a.m. Saturday. He and his mother, Jade, a 17-year-old elephant, are doing well and bonding in private.

Zookeepers named the calf after a gemstone, Jet, which follows the naming tradition of his maternal line: His great-grandparents are Onyx and Pearl. That tradition skipped a generation with his grandfather Raja, who was famously the first Asian elephant born at the zoo.

Like Raja, Jade made history with his birth. He is the first elephant conceived via artificial insemination at the St. Louis Zoo. It’s part of a breeding program designed to boost an endangered population of Asian elephants.

The zoo said he will be expanding the herd’s genetic diversity. His father, Jake, lives at Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance.

“Being able to breed and raise a baby is an important part of animal wellbeing and one of the priorities of our thoughtful and robust Animal Care program,” said Regina Mossotti, St. Louis Zoo’s vice president of animal care, in a statement. “Our incredible and experienced Animal Care team is providing exceptional around-the-clock care for Jade and her newborn calf.”

The zoo has not yet announced when the public will be able to see Jade.
Tags
News Briefs Top StoriesElephantsSt. Louis Zoo
Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is the Digital Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jessica Rogen
Related Content