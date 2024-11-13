St. Louis Zoo adds security system to detect concealed weapons

The St. Louis Zoo is working to keep weapons out with the addition of new security measures.

For the past 30 days, the free Forest Park attraction has been piloting a system that detects concealed weapons and explosives. The detectors that are now at the zoo’s entrances look like metal detectors but aren’t, said Billy Brennan, zoo director of public relations and government affairs.

The system, called Evolv, is designed to be faster than those you might experience at the airport.

“It actually can tell if you're carrying a weapon or a knife or something like that,” he said. “You don't have to empty your pockets or anything like that. You just walk right through.”

Visitors who have bags in strollers or wagons will have to take them out to be screened or the system might be triggered. Although things might get a little backed up on busy days, Brennan hopes that the experience generally will be quick and seamless.

Other institutions around town — including Mercy Hospital, CityPark and the Muny — have the same system, he said.

Brennan said that there wasn’t one incident prompting the installation but that there are inherent risks at an attraction that allows guests to walk right in without tickets. “We know that we needed to have something in place to try to have an extra layer of safety,” he said.

The system is part of an overall security upgrade that’s been in the works for the past handful of years that includes new cameras, trainings for the staff and Speedy, a dog trained to detect firearms and explosives who patrols with security.

Brennan said he doesn’t know how much the system cost to install.

Visitors cannot carry firearms at the zoo, Brennan said, because concealed carry at places of amusement or education is prohibited in Missouri, and there is a preschool on the grounds.

“We've heard from folks who are upset and say, ‘You're infringing my Second Amendment,’” he said. “We are not anti-Second Amendment. That's not what this is about. … We want to make sure that everybody's safe.”

Throughout the pilot period, the zoo will be making adjustments based on visitor and staff experiences.

