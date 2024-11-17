St. Louis County health officials confirm 69 cases of E. coli, expand investigation to 4 events

The St. Louis County health department is now investigating four events tied to a local banquet company this month where at least 69 people were exposed to and sickened by a dangerous strain of E. coli.

A dozen students and parents were hospitalized because of an outbreak at two Rockwood Summit High School events Nov. 7-8. On Sunday, county health officials said the investigation included two more events but would not confirm whether they were related to Rockwood Summit. They said all were held at or catered by Andre’s Banquets and Catering South.

The owner of the St. Louis-area banquet halls and catering company has denied that Andre’s was the source of the outbreak in local media reports, calling the county's allegations defamatory.

By Sunday, all but one Rockwood Summit student had been released from the hospital, said Mary LaPak, Rockwood School Districts’ chief communications officer. The remaining student is “doing much better and hopes to be released today,” she said.

The school district first learned of the bacterial infections involving students on Wednesday, district officials said. On Friday, the district determined people were exposed at an end-of-season band banquet held off-campus on Nov. 7 and at a catered Veterans Day celebration at the high school the next day.

County investigators say contaminated salad is a potential source of the bacterial infection. However, they have not pinpointed the exact ingredient that caused the outbreak, nor when it was contaminated.

The county health department identified the E. coli cases through lab tests and from the symptoms of the event attendees. Symptoms include a fever, diarrhea, vomiting, excruciating stomach cramping and dehydration. They typically begin two to five days after exposure and can last up to 10 days.

E. coli bacteria is found in the intestines of animals and humans. Most strains are harmless to humans, but E. coli O157, the strain found in this latest outbreak, produces a potent toxin that causes severe sickness and complications in some cases and can result in kidney problems or death.

Once the school district became aware of the contamination and the spread of infections to students, it brought in extra help to deep clean Rockwood Summit High School. Cleaners disinfected classrooms, common spaces, door knobs, railings and other high-touch areas.

The school district is supporting its community members who fell ill or were hospitalized because of the E. coli exposure, LaPak said in a statement.

The county health department’s communicable disease investigators and environmental health inspectors have started conducting interviews with people who were infected to gather information about exposure, symptom onset and a detailed history of what they ate. Inspectors are also collecting environmental and food samples for testing. The school district has distributed electronic surveys to event attendees to help collect data.

County officials said Sunday the health department is expecting more test results on Monday and is encouraging people who may be sick with the bacteria infection to contact a medical provider and the county’s health department at 314-615-1630.