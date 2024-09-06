CDC confirms the first human case of H5 bird flu in Missouri but says public risk is low

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services detected the first human case of H5 bird flu in the state, and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the infection Friday.

The state’s health department was alerted of the infection through its ongoing influenza surveillance program. The patient was hospitalized on Aug. 22 and tested positive for influenza A. The patient has since recovered.

H5 bird flu is typically found in poultry, wild birds and more recently dairy cows. People can be infected when in close contact with infected animals. The patient reported no exposure to animals. There are no bird flu infections in dairy cows reported in the state; however, some outbreaks in wild birds and commercial or backyard flocks have been reported.

This is the first case of H5 bird flu that has been detected across the nation through the influenza surveillance system. Since 2022, there have been 15 human cases of bird flu reported, and it is the 14th human case this year.

The CDC says there is low risk of public transmission or infection.