Four Missourians report sickness from McDonald’s E. coli outbreak

Federal officials say at least four people in Missouri have gotten sick from eating contaminated food from McDonald’s.

The four cases are included in an E. coli outbreak that has sickened more than 70 people around the country. Federal officials have not released information about the exact locations where people became ill.

The outbreak is tied to the fast-food giant’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. Most people in the outbreak reported eating the sandwiches before getting sick.

In parts of Missouri and other states, McDonald’s has stopped using slivered onions and beef patties suspected of causing the illnesses.

No cases have been reported in Illinois, though officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it takes weeks to confirm if cases are part of an outbreak. They add that many who get sick do not report their symptoms.

According to the CDC, reports of the infection were most common in early October, with the highest number of cases occurring in Montana, Nebraska and Colorado. One person, whom health authorities describe as “an older person” from Colorado, has died.

E. Coli lives in the intestines of humans and animals. Most strains are harmless or even beneficial to digestion, but some can cause diarrhea, dizziness, fever, dehydration, stomach cramps and vomiting. Symptoms of E. coli infections begin around three days after harmful bacteria is ingested.

McDonald's customers who report symptoms should contact a doctor to report their case and to get medical care.

