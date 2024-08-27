As extreme heat becomes more common, Missouri experts warn to keep an eye on kids

Thirty-four Missouri residents – aged 11 months to 96 years – died due to heat-related illness in 2023, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Young children are more susceptible to overheating due to their smaller bodies, their lack of awareness when it comes to physical exertion limits and a dependency on adults to recognize the signs of heat-related illness.

Heather Wall is the Director of Parenting Services at Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri – a nonprofit focused on families.

“With little kids running around, they don't know that they're getting overheated, or know that they're getting dehydrated,” Wall said. “And so, we just need to be very mindful of that – ask them to take breaks, ask them to come and get something to drink.”

She said the signs of heat-related illness can include flushed cheeks, headaches, lethargy, confusion and in extreme cases of heatstroke – the lack of sweat.

Wall said there are many simple steps guardians can take to protect children, such as wearing loose cotton clothing, seeking shade and prioritizing indoor activities.

According to a NASA analysis of global daily temperature data, July 22, 2024, was the world’s hottest day on record.

Wall said as these extremely hot days become more common, parents need to be more vigilant when looking for signs of heat-related illness.

“If you don't have to be outside in the heat, I would recommend staying inside, we tell our elderly all the time to do that,” Wall said. “So, with our kids, you know, they're just as susceptible to that.”

You can check the extreme heat risk in your area now by going to the “HeatRisk map” from the CDC and the National Weather Service.

