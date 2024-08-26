St. Louis could see dangerous 108-degree heat index as temperatures flare this week

The St. Louis region is currently experiencing both extreme heat and unhealthy air quality.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory that will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday, warning that heat index values of up to 108 degrees in St. Louis and 109 degrees north of the city are expected.

Air quality is also unhealthy for sensitive groups Monday, according to the U.S. air quality index .

Heat + humidity expected early this week. Highest heat index values (105-110F) in C/NE MO and WC IL today, expands further S+E for TUE. Be safe if you have to spend time outdoors today! #stlwx #mowx #ilwx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/e0eqfJDz7y — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 26, 2024

High temperatures and humidity could cause heat illness. Heat is the deadliest climate-driven disaster in the U.S., killing more people than floods, tornadoes and hurricanes, according to the weather service. Experts say those deaths are likely undercounted because of reporting challenges.

Experts say you can protect yourself in extreme heat by drinking fluids, staying in air conditioning and taking frequent breaks if you must be outside. They also recommend checking on family and neighbors.

Symptoms of heat illness can include heavy sweating, goosebumps with heat and eventually dizziness, fatigue or nausea, said Dr. Alok Sengupta, an emergency medicine physician and the chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.