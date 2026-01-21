Watch live: President Trump speaks to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, following a buildup of international tension.

The president has renewed his push for U.S. control of Greenland. He said that is, in part, because he did not win the Nobel Peace Prize and wrote to Norway's prime minister that "I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace," as reported by NPR.

Trump went on to say that the world would not be secure until the U.S. controlled Greenland, which is a semiautonomous territory of Denmark.

He's since threatened to impose 10% tariffs starting Feb. 1 on countries that don't support U.S. control of Greenland in a message on Truth Social. Leaders from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom condemned Trump's threats in a joint statement on Sunday, NPR reported.

Watch live beginning at 7:30 a.m. CST.