St. Louis to provide $10M to help tornado-affected residents get shelter during winter

Mayor Cara Spencer said Thursday that St. Louis is investing more than $10 million to provide additional services during winter weather to residents who are living in tornado-damaged homes or are homeless due to the storm.

The city will make hotel rooms and rental assistance available for families with children, seniors 65 and older or those living with accessibility or functional needs.

Additionally, the City of St. Louis Recovery Office will begin reaching out individually to people who may be eligible for this help based on their applications for FEMA individual assistance. The goal of these calls and home visits is to ensure residents have the resources they need to stay safe and warm, are aware of available warming centers and are connected to additional services.

“Just because you haven't received direct communication from us does not mean that you're not eligible,” Spencer said.

Households in need of assistance can also visit the STLRecovers Outreach Center at 4401 Natural Bridge Ave. or call the STLRecovers Call Center at 833-925-0977.

“I know that we are not doing nearly enough for the victims of the tornado,” Spencer said. “We are moving heaven and earth to provide the resources that we can provide at this time.”

She said the $100 million in state money the city received for storm relief has not been used yet, but it is allocated toward debris removal and demolition.

Kathy Connors, executive director of the Gateway180 emergency shelter, said St. Louis should also focus on those who were homeless before the tornado.

“We need to invest in those resources for folks who were and are experiencing homelessness and will not benefit from any of the resources that have come about in response to the tornado,” said Connors, who serves on the city’s Winter Task Force.

She said even before the tornado, the shelter had to turn away about 450 people per month. With the extra beds available during the winter months, she said there are more places to send people now, and she hopes the city can find funding to continue that effort year-round.

Delacey Brown has been staying at Gateway180 for nearly two months with her two children. Her home was damaged by the tornado. After repairs were completed, she said she was wrongfully evicted. Her landlord made her leave before the deadline she was given to find new housing.

“With having a newborn baby and a 4-year-old and the weather and everything like that, I’m actually grateful for Gateway180 for bringing us in and getting us out of that cold weather,” Brown said.

The shelter has 111 beds in its shelter. It has also added 15 beds and five overflow cots during the winter months.

With Gateway180’s help, Brown will be moving into a new home soon.