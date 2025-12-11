Planning on flying this holiday season? TSA says don't wrap your gifts

The Transportation Security Administration is warning travelers ahead of the Christmas holiday to make sure they have proper identification and to double-check luggage items before heading to the airport to avoid long wait times.

Jason Hoban, the TSA Federal Security Director for Missouri, shared tips Thursday morning at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. He said it’s important to avoid wrapping gifts and to check items like snow globes due to liquid content.

“That way we can see what they are and if we have any issues, we can ask the passenger to go ahead and check that item,” Hoban said. “But if they do come wrapped and we have to look at that item, we will unfortunately have to open that item to take a look at it, which just causes more issues down the road for the traveling passenger.”

He advised that it’s better to place snow globes of any size in checked bags, and pointed people to the TSA’s website for a list of acceptable and unacceptable items.

Hoban encouraged people to make sure they have Real IDs for smoother checkpoint processing. He noted that starting in February 2026, non-Real ID holders can use the ConfirmID option by completing an online form and paying a $45 fee to verify their identity before boarding flights.

“The hope is that we can get everybody with the Real ID and or passports,” Hoban said. “Passports are the same thing as a Real ID coming through. We’ll be able to scan it and take care of that traveling individual without any issue.”

In a final request, Hoban asked travelers to be patient and utilize the two-hour window before their flights — and smile in the process.

“Smiles are contagious, right? I think the big thing is we are going to get individuals through,” Hoban added. “This isn't our first time at this. Just be patient. We'll help you. And at any point in time, if somebody has a question, please ask one of the agents (or) one of the officers, and we'll be able to assist you through the process.”

TSA officials predict high Christmas travel numbers across the region, potentially exceeding five million people.

Last December, 1.3 million passengers reportedly passed through St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and a total of 15.9 million passengers traveled through the airport that year. Those numbers were slightly higher than 2023, when 1.2 million people traveled through in December and 14.8 million in total that year.