Ex-Missouri House Speaker Diehl used nearly $400K in COVID relief for personal expenses

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published September 11, 2025 at 10:57 AM CDT
House Speaker John Diehl presides over the Missouri House last week. Diehl, R-Town and Country, has rejected the idea of pursuing a "Ferguson agenda," but adds the House will take up bills changing municipal courts.
Jason Rosenbaum
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Then-Missouri House Speaker John Diehl, R-Town and Country, presides over the legislative body in 2015.

Former Missouri House Speaker John Diehl pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to pandemic loan fraud.

Diehl misused almost $380,000 in loans that were meant to help support his law firm during the pandemic. Diehl used the money instead on country club dues, college tuition, personal credit cards and his mortgage.

The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, administered by the federal Small Business Association, was part of the first round of federal COVID relief funds known as the CARES Act.

Diehl will be sentenced Dec. 19 on the single count of wire fraud. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are recommending a term of about two years in prison, but U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk is not bound by the deal.

Diehl, his attorneys and prosecutors did not comment following the hearing. He was released without having to post bond, but will have to surrender his passport.

Diehl was one of the most powerful Republicans in Jefferson City in 2015 when he resigned after being caught sending sexually explicit texts to an intern.

Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
