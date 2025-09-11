Ex-Missouri House Speaker Diehl used nearly $400K in COVID relief for personal expenses

Former Missouri House Speaker John Diehl pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to pandemic loan fraud.

Diehl misused almost $380,000 in loans that were meant to help support his law firm during the pandemic. Diehl used the money instead on country club dues, college tuition, personal credit cards and his mortgage.

The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, administered by the federal Small Business Association, was part of the first round of federal COVID relief funds known as the CARES Act.

Diehl will be sentenced Dec. 19 on the single count of wire fraud. Prosecutors and defense attorneys are recommending a term of about two years in prison, but U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk is not bound by the deal.

Diehl, his attorneys and prosecutors did not comment following the hearing. He was released without having to post bond, but will have to surrender his passport.

Diehl was one of the most powerful Republicans in Jefferson City in 2015 when he resigned after being caught sending sexually explicit texts to an intern.