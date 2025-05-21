© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amid orders to cut funding for public media, here’s what you can do to help.

FEMA begins St. Louis survey as residents reel from tornado: ‘Everything's been ripped away’

St. Louis Public Radio | By Chad Davis
Published May 21, 2025 at 8:15 PM CDT
FEMA Emergency Management Specialists James Doll (left) and Kayla West assess tornado damage in the Kingsway East neighborhood of St. Louis on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
St. Louis Public Radio
FEMA Emergency Management Specialists James Doll, left, and Kayla West assess tornado damage in the Kingsway East neighborhood of St. Louis on Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency started assessing damage from last week’s tornado on Wednesday.

Four teams were dispatched in St. Louis and one in St. Louis County. Each team included members of FEMA, the Small Business Administration, the City Emergency Management Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency.

Each team spent Wednesday surveying the damage across the region to see if the state qualifies for assistance to residents.

“If there is a major declaration signed, then that goes to residents, homeowners, renters,” FEMA spokesman Ryan Lowry-Lee said. “That's when we have our SBA partners come into play as well to assist both homeowners and business owners.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said he would ask President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration for federal funding following the review.

FEMA Emergency Management Specialist James Doll assesses tornado damage in the Kingsway East neighborhood of St. Louis on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio
FEMA Emergency Management Specialist James Doll assesses tornado damage in the Kingsway East neighborhood of St. Louis on Wednesday.

If approved, the declaration would be Kehoe’s latest federal disaster declaration request this year. He submitted requests for federal assistance after three other severe storms that are awaiting approval, including the March 14 storm in the St. Louis area, severe storms and flooding between March 30 and April 8, and storms on April 29 that spurred eight tornadoes.

Federal disaster declarations could take weeks for approval, SEMA spokesperson Mike O’Connell said.

“It's unusual that we have this many storms,” O’Connell said. “We could have a year, or two years, where you don't even make a single request of the federal government for a disaster declaration. Here it is in a matter of months.”

O’Connell said the teams started where there was the most significant damage. One team focused on the Greater Ville and Kingsway East neighborhoods, speaking with residents and inspecting homes.

The interior of Burnetta Ketchum’s newly-remodeled kitchen on Cottage Ave. in the Greater Ville neighborhood on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 after Friday’s tornado ripped off part of her roof.
Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio
The interior of Burnetta Ketchum’s newly remodeled kitchen on Cottage Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood on Wednesday after Friday’s tornado ripped off part of her roof.

“The tornado has uprooted my life,” Cottage Avenue resident Burnetta Ketchum said. “The other storm in 2023 tore my house up. I've been back in my house for a month, and it did it again.”

The storm destroyed Ketchum’s roof and left a large hole into the kitchen of her recently remodeled home. Her mother lives next door in what was once Homer G. Phillips’ home where the back of the house was damaged.

“It's really not in bad shape. It can be fixed because everything in there is up to code,” Ketchum said. “If we can get any type of assistance to save this historical home, we will appreciate it.”

People in the Kingsway East neighborhood are also hoping for assistance, including Patrice Robbins, who lost a large part of the left side of her house. She came home to a notice on her door Wednesday prohibiting her from entering the house.

“It's just like overnight, everything's been ripped away, I haven't even broke down about it yet,” Robbins said.

Lowry-Lee said FEMA hopes to finish up the individual assistance assessments by the end of the week. The more information the teams gather by the end of the week, the easier it is for Kehoe to make the disaster declaration, he said.

North St. Louis residents say the storms have been detrimental to elderly residents who make up a lot of the neighborhood population.

“There are people over here on asthmatic breathing machines. They need their insulin,” Robbins said. “We have a lot of wisdom and knowledge over here, suffering and dying because they probably don't have the resources, or the ability to get up and go and go stay at a loved one's house.”

A claw-foot bathtub stands relatively unscathed on the destroyed second floor of a home on St. Ferdinand Ave. in the Greater Ville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 after an EF3 tornado hit the area last Week.
Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio
A claw-foot bathtub stands relatively unscathed on the destroyed second floor of a home on St. Ferdinand Avenue in the Greater Ville on Wednesday after an EF3 tornado hit the area last Friday.
Tags
Government, Politics & Issues FEMATornadoSevere WeatherNorth St. LouisGreater VilleRecoverySEMATop Stories
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Chad Davis
Related Content