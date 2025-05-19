FEMA officials will survey St. Louis storm damage to determine major disaster declaration

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will survey and assess the damage caused by an EF3 tornado in the St. Louis region and other parts of Missouri, beginning on Wednesday.

When the survey is complete, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said on Monday that his office will ask for a major disaster declaration from President Donald Trump, which would unlock more federal assistance .

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley called on the government to speed up its process.

“FEMA has a lot of resources, and we want to see all of them deployed here,” Hawley said at a Monday press conference. “We want to see assistance come in full to this area, so I'm going to be a dog on a bone with that.”

Kehoe has already requested an emergency declaration. If approved by the White House, the declaration would give Missouri access to $5 million in immediate funding to support the emergency response and debris removal.

The surveyors will assess the damage in St. Louis, St. Louis County and six other counties in southeast Missouri in order to determine if the state qualifies for individual and public assistance under the major disaster declaration.

Individual assistance would provide extra cash for temporary housing, housing repairs, replacing damaged belongings and vehicles. The public assistance would help pay for repairs to roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

“I'm hoping that the federal government kicks into gear here today,” St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer said. “We absolutely desperately need federal assistance, and we are leaning on them to do what they can.”

Elected officials also would like to receive other help. Asked about Kehoe sending extra assistance via the Missouri National Guard, Spencer said the area could use it.

“We could absolutely use the manpower,” Spencer said on Monday. “Look, our folks have been working around the clock for 48 hours now, and they have done an incredible amount of work, but there is so much more work to be done. We absolutely need the manpower, and it could absolutely be helpful.”

As federal assistance is considered by the assessors to go toward repairing the estimated $1 billion in damages in the city , Hawley warned insurance companies, which he said provide a majority of the help, against denying or delaying coverage.

“To all of the insurers in the state, you need to pay out your claims,” Hawley said. “You're making lots of money, and you've made a lot of money on these people. It's time now to pay out their claims in full.”

Hawley, chair of the U.S. Senate subcommittee that oversees federal disaster relief, recently panned insurance companies over that very topic at a Capitol Hill hearing.

Ameren Missouri said there remain about 30,000 outages — 80% of which are concentrated in the city — as of early Monday afternoon.

The public can expect to see power come back online throughout the week, but the remaining power outages may be tough to fix, said Landy Wince, a senior director of operations at Ameren.

“It could be up to Friday for some of these properties,” Wince said. “Some of them will not get restored because they're just not … they're not inhabitable."

Spencer and Police Chief Robert Tracy said the city’s curfew between 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for neighborhood Districts 5 and 6, the parts of the city hit hardest, will remain in place until further notice.

While there have been individual reports of looting, Tracy said there hasn’t been much.

“Very proud of the community, proud of the people coming together and not seeing any of that,” Tracy said. “But that doesn't mean we're not going to be vigilant to ensure that that doesn't happen.”