© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Amid orders to cut funding for public media, here’s what you can do to help.

Bill to expand radioactive waste investigations in St. Louis goes to governor’s desk

St. Louis Public Radio & River City Journalism Fund | By Evy Lewis
Published May 13, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
A sign warning of sewage overflow near Coldwater Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024 at Schaefer Bend County Park in Florissant. The community requested the Environmental Protection Agency to conduct Technical Assistance Needs Assessment (TANA) and Technical Assistance Services for Communities (TASC) for Cold Water Creek and the St. Louis airport.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A sign warning of sewage overflow near Coldwater Creek in 2024. Coldwater Creek has been linked to increased cancer rates due to radioactive contamination.

The Missouri House on Monday voted unanimously to pass a bill that will expand investigations for radioactive waste contamination in the St. Louis area.

The bill will now go to the governor’s desk.

Currently, requests for investigation of potential radioactive contamination can only be submitted by local governments. Under House Bill 516, those requests could instead be submitted by any individual or community group in the jurisdiction of the relevant area.

The bill also eliminates a $150,000 cap on investigation expenses and says that the state will seek reimbursement for investigation costs from the federal government.

Both Democrats and Republicans spoke in favor of the bill before its passage, agreeing that addressing radioactive contamination in St. Louis and its health consequences is a bipartisan issue.

“We played our part in World War II, and even though none of us signed up for military service out of these areas, somehow we sacrificed our health and lives in the cause of freedom,” said Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann. “Every man on my block died of some intestinal cancer or stomach cancer. That’s statistically not possible. We had a neighborhood with 37 appendix cancers.”

While the bill expands investigations, it does not make any provisions for cleaning up areas found to be contaminated.

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.
Tags
Government, Politics & Issues Coldwater CreekTop StoriesRadioactive WasteDoug Clemens2025 Missouri Legislative SessionMissouri House of Representatives
Evy Lewis
Evy Lewis is St. Louis Public Radio's 2025 Missouri Statehouse reporting intern. The internship is supported by the River City Journalism Fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis. For more information, see rcjf.org.
See stories by Evy Lewis
Related Content