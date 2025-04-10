© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill expands who can ask for a radioactive waste investigation in Missouri

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:56 PM CDT
Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County has been linked to increased cancer risk, thanks to radioactive waste that contaminated the creek bed.
Sarah Fentem
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County has been linked to increased cancer risk because of radioactive waste that contaminated the creek bed. The Missouri House passed legislation Thursday that expands who can request investigations into radioactive waste.

The Missouri House has passed legislation that would widen who can ask for an investigation into radioactive waste contamination.

The bill passed unanimously 152-0 and now goes to the Senate.

Currently, the Department of Natural Resources may use its Radioactive Waste Investigation fund to look into concerns of waste exposure submitted by a “local governing body.”

The proposed law would also allow for community groups and individuals “in the jurisdiction of an area of concern” to submit requests for an investigation.

Rep. Mark Matthiesen, R-O’Fallon, who is the sponsor of the bill, said he won’t stop pushing for this legislation.

“So people can be informed about the risks and we can compel the federal government to take responsibility and clean up the mess that they brought to our state,” Matthiesen said.

In addition to widening who can ask for an investigation, the legislation allows the department to seek a warrant to access property owned by governmental agencies they believe is contaminated.

If the property is owned privately, the agency must have the owner’s permission to test.

The bill also eliminates the cap on how much the Department of Natural Resources can spend on an investigation. Currently that cap is $150,000.

Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, had legislation of her own that removed the limit.

“My portion of this removes that cap completely to allow us, as the General Assembly, to appropriate as we see fit,” Proudie said.

The consequences of radioactive waste in Missouri, including in Coldwater Creek and Weldon Spring, have gotten more attention from state and federal lawmakers the past few years.

Proudie recalled her personal history related to the Latty Avenue site.

“I am chronically sick, the only person in my family that has lupus. It's not a hereditary thing that I got, it just kind of happened. That's because we used to play on Latty, me and my cousins at my grandma's house in Hazelwood would run around and play all around that toxic area,” Proudie said.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has advocated for federal legislation compensating St. Louisans from exposure to radioactive waste from U.S. nuclear tests or uranium enrichment.

Lee Zeldin, director of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has promised action on cleaning up the West Lake Landfill, located in north St. Louis County.
Tags
Government, Politics & Issues 2025 Missouri Legislative SessionMissouri House of RepresentativesRadioactive WasteMark MatthiesenRaychel ProudieTop Stories
Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is a Missouri Statehouse and Politics Reporter for St. Louis Public Radio and other public radio stations across the state.
See stories by Sarah Kellogg
Related Content