Missouri legislature approves expanding first responder benefits

The Missouri legislature voted Tuesday to increase benefits for the families of police officers who die in the line of duty.

Currently, legislation that allows the families to claim a $25,000 benefit is set to expire in June. Under Senate Bill 71 , which the Senate finalized Tuesday, that expiration date will be pushed to 2031 and the benefit amount increased to $100,000.

Another bill that received final approval in the House on Tuesday also contains language renewing the benefits.

SB 71 will also allow the state to pay for college tuition for first responders and their dependents — if money is allocated for the program. The bill covers police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders. Supporters hope the measure will encourage recruitment and retention.

The legislation now goes to the governor’s desk.

