Missouri legislature approves expanding first responder benefits

St. Louis Public Radio & River City Journalism Fund | By Evy Lewis
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:17 PM CDT
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars block Market Street on Monday, March 31, 2025, in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department squad cars block Market Street in March 2025. Under SB 71, death benefits for officers killed in the line of duty would increase.

The Missouri legislature voted Tuesday to increase benefits for the families of police officers who die in the line of duty.

Currently, legislation that allows the families to claim a $25,000 benefit is set to expire in June. Under Senate Bill 71, which the Senate finalized Tuesday, that expiration date will be pushed to 2031 and the benefit amount increased to $100,000.

Another bill that received final approval in the House on Tuesday also contains language renewing the benefits.

SB 71 will also allow the state to pay for college tuition for first responders and their dependents — if money is allocated for the program. The bill covers police officers, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders. Supporters hope the measure will encourage recruitment and retention.

The legislation now goes to the governor’s desk.

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.
Evy Lewis
Evy Lewis is St. Louis Public Radio's 2025 Missouri Statehouse reporting intern. The internship is supported by the River City Journalism Fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis. For more information, see rcjf.org.
