Early voter turnout for St. Louis’ March primary election is low

Early voting for the March municipal primary election is underway, but turnout so far has been low.

The latest polling numbers show that during the first three days of early voting, fewer than 550 people casted ballots. Ben Borgmeyer, the Democratic director of the St. Louis Board of Elections, said he believes part of the reason for that is voter fatigue.

“We just came off of an election cycle where the emphasis on voting was in your face on a day-to-day basis,” Borgmeyer said. “There was an [election in] August [and] November. Then having a March and April [election] on the heels of that, I think voters do get a little fatigued.”

The primary election determines who will be the general election candidates for the offices of St. Louis mayor and comptroller, as well as the 3rd and 11th Ward Board of Aldermen seats.

Despite the voter fatigue, Borgmeyer said residents should make their voices heard.

“These elections are important,” he said. “They are just as important if not more important than elections that happen during the presidential cycle. Local officials have a direct impact on voters and citizens' day-to-day lives.”

Borgmeyer said voters will need to bring a valid photo ID to the polls. Provisional ballots will not be available at early voting locations. Early voter polling stations are at six library branches: Buder, Divoll, Schlafly, Carpenter, Kingshighway and Walnut Park.

Polls are open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Early voting ends March 4.

