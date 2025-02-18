Early voting begins in St. Louis municipal primary

Early voting is underway for the March 4 municipal primary in St. Louis.

Voters will choose the general election candidates for the office of mayor and comptroller. There are also contested primaries to represent the 3rd and 11th wards on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

This is the third election cycle in the city using approval voting. In the primary, voters can select some or all of the candidates, with the top two advancing to the April 8 general election.