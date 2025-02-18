© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Early voting begins in St. Louis municipal primary

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published February 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST
Voting booths on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the St. Louis Public Library in Carondelet.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Early voting for St. Louis' municipal primary begins Tuesday. The election is March 4.

Early voting is underway for the March 4 municipal primary in St. Louis.

Voters will choose the general election candidates for the office of mayor and comptroller. There are also contested primaries to represent the 3rd and 11th wards on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

This is the third election cycle in the city using approval voting. In the primary, voters can select some or all of the candidates, with the top two advancing to the April 8 general election.

You can find information on all the candidates on the ballot, plus early voting locations, in our voter guide.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
