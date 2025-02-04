© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Board of Aldermen punts Rams bills until after the spring election

St. Louis Public Radio | By Eric Schmid
Published February 4, 2025 at 12:31 PM CST
Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer (Ward 13) listens in to recognitions on Monday, April 17, 2023, during the St. Louis Board of Aldermen’s Sine Die at City Hall.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday’s meeting picked up right where Friday’s session left off with Ward 1 Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer’s substitution language for the Transform STL Act.

Tuesday’s meeting picked up right where Friday’s session left off with Ward 1 Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer’s substitution language for the Transform STL Act that would only allocate $40 million to the city’s water division, leaving the rest to be appropriated later.

“Previously on the St. Louis Board of Aldermen,” Schweitzer joked as the meeting resumed.

After a little more than two hours of discussion, the Aldermen did not agree to perfect any bill spending the Rams settlement money, instead moving proposals from Ward 7 Alisha Sonnier and Ward 13 Pamela Boyd to the board’s informal calendar.

The move means the board will likely break for the spring election season without having agreed on any resolution to spend the money and will reconvene in April to continue the debate on how best to spend the Rams settlement money. During that time, it will stay in the interest-bearing account it’s currently in and continue to grow.

This story is developing and will be updated.
