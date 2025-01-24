Answering your questions about the 2025 Missouri General Assembly session

On the latest episode of his video mailbag series, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum answers listener questions about what to expect in the 2025 Missouri General Assembly session.

With Republicans firmly in control of the House and Senate, as well as the governorship, the GOP does have the ability to pass its agenda. But success is not a sure thing given the Republican supermajority’s propensity to become hamstrung through infighting.

Rosenbaum also fielded questions about efforts to lower taxes and the prospect of GOP lawmakers taking up a measure that would repeal or replace a constitutional amendment legalizing abortion.