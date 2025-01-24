© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Answering your questions about the 2025 Missouri General Assembly session

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:33 PM CST
A capitol staffer walks the halls during the first day of the Missouri legislative session on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Jefferson City.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A Capitol staffer walks the halls during the first day of the Missouri legislative session on Jan. 8 in Jefferson City.

On the latest episode of his video mailbag series, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum answers listener questions about what to expect in the 2025 Missouri General Assembly session.

With Republicans firmly in control of the House and Senate, as well as the governorship, the GOP does have the ability to pass its agenda. But success is not a sure thing given the Republican supermajority’s propensity to become hamstrung through infighting.

Rosenbaum also fielded questions about efforts to lower taxes and the prospect of GOP lawmakers taking up a measure that would repeal or replace a constitutional amendment legalizing abortion.
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
