Experts say Illinois’ final flag designs need work — here are their changes

The 10 final designs in the contest to replace Illinois’ state flag would get a letter grade B from flag design experts, according to the secretary of a nonprofit dedicated to the study of flags.
“Each of them has the opportunity to be an even better design with some polishing,” said Ted Kaye of the North American Vexillological Association.
Kaye and fellow flag enthusiasts have even put together their own edits of some of the final designs, which had been whittled down from a field of nearly 5,000 by members of the Illinois Flag Commission.
The fundamental changes made to the finalists center around simplicity and being able to identify a flag at a distance.
“I think it's very important to get back to that fundamental purpose of discernibility and memorability,” Kaye said. “Each of these designs could be made more simple and more effective as a design. There are some that just don't really say Illinois, and others that really do. And those that say Chicago.”
For instance, Kaye said he’d change every flag with a six-point Chicago star for a classic five-point star to better represent the entirety of the state.
Tandra Taylor, a history professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a flag commission member, said a few themes became abundantly clear as the 21-person commission sat down to evaluate the public’s submissions.
Of course, Abraham Lincoln was obvious, and so were references to Illinois being the 21st state. Many designs featured the blue worn by Union soldiers during the Civil War. Others made reference to the state’s agriculture industry.
However, quite a few made a play on the current flag with its white background and Illinois seal.
“To me, that says folks feel like we don't need a new flag,” Taylor said.
Keeping the current flag is also one of the options lawmakers will consider.
Making that determination could be hard for the state, given the way the process was set up by the secretary of state’s office, Kaye said.
“I think one of the major challenges facing this process is that two questions have been combined into one.”
In Kaye’s eyes, the first question should ask if the state should change its flag. If the answer is yes, the second question would then ask what the new one would look like, he said.
If the current flag doesn’t get a significant majority of the vote, that may signal Illinoisans want a change, Kaye said. He’d hope the decision-maker, whether that be the flag commission or the Illinois General Assembly, will take the public’s feedback during the voting and consider polishing the designs.
While minor tweaks have already been made to some of the submissions, Taylor said she believes the legislature could make more changes. The history professor also said she doesn't know how the public’s vote will influence legislators. She hopes they consider it, given how much effort went into gathering the public’s view, Taylor said.
For the local commission members, they said they understand why many Illinois residents may want a new flag.
“As a historian, I recognize the significance of some of the themes that are present in the artwork, on the seal, and I felt OK about those,” Taylor said of the current flag. “I also recognize that Illinois has changed quite a bit over the last 200 years, and it may be time to consider how Illinois would like to represent itself as a state and also as a part of a union.”
Sherrell Byrd, pastor at the Southern Missionary Baptist Church in Madison, also served on the flag commission. Before going into ministry, Byrd taught art in public schools in the Metro East for 30 years.
Byrd also served in Vietnam. In southeast Asia, American service members flew state flags on armored personnel carriers, he said.
“Illinois’ flag did not stand out like those other flags,” Byrd said. “In fact, when it was just sitting down without the wind, it was just a white piece of cloth.”
However, he’d grown accustomed to the current flag growing up in Illinois and living there since. After a conversation with Gov. JB Pritzker, Byrd said he understood why it may be time for a new design.
“I see what they were talking about with the change and the emphasis to try to make it apply to the state in general — so that the state can be identified entirely through that flag design,” Byrd said.
As the public casts ballots through Feb. 14, Kaye said he’d recommend looking at iconic state flagslike those of South Carolina, New Mexico, Texas and Arizona or new ones like Minnesota's and Utah's for inspiration.
“A flag to represent your state needs to be discernible. That is, you need to be able to make out what's on it when it's flapping at a distance. And it needs to be memorable,” Kaye said. “Once someone can make out what's on the flag, that person should be able to remember how it connects to Illinois, and that's all. Don't try to make it the ultimate bucket for values and historical cultural heritage of the state.”