Schmitt expects immigration and tax policy to take center stage in GOP-controlled Senate

After Donald Trump’s decisive victory in the presidential race on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt will find himself in a familiar place: the majority.

Schmitt spent the past two years serving in a narrow GOP minority in a Senate, a marked change from when he was a state senator in a Republican-dominated General Assembly. And with the party possibly having control of the White House, the U.S. House and the Senate, Schmitt expects the GOP to pursue an ambitious agenda.

“With the things President Trump talked about — securing the southern border, making an economy that works for working families and being energy dominant again and being respected around the world — I think we will do those things,” Schmitt said in an interview on Thursday with St. Louis Public Radio. “The American people will reward us, and that's the responsibility of leadership.”

Schmitt expects Republicans will make overhauling the country’s tax code and paring down governmental regulations priorities. Tax policy may be especially top of mind, since many of the tax cuts that Trump implemented in 2017 are expiring.

He also expects Trump to issue a number of immigration-related executive orders, including reestablishing what’s known as the "Remain in Mexico" policy — which generally requires people with asylum claims to stay in Mexico while they await hearings.

“I think if President Trump comes into office and reinstitutes those executive orders, we'll have a secure border again,” Schmitt said. “That is really an enforcement issue, not a problem with the existing law. I'm always open to changes that are positive. But President Trump I think can come in and he will do something on the border right away.”

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Supporters of abortion rights walk to Planned Parenthood's Central West End clinic in St. Louis on Thursday to take photos and listen to speakers.

One thing that Schmitt doesn’t expect to be a legislative priority is a push to create federal restrictions on abortion.

That prediction comes as abortion rights supporters in Missouri have cast doubt on whether the passage of Amendment 3, which legalizes abortion up to fetal viability, will be meaningful if Republicans control the federal government.

“President Trump campaigned on the fact that that isn't something he would do. He wouldn't sign it ,” Schmitt said. “Practically speaking, you would need 60 votes in the United States Senate to go do that, and that's not going to happen either. I think a lot of that kind of fear mongering was happening before the election to motivate voters. I would hope that people will be a little bit more sober about that. Now, it's just not a reality.”

Missourians could play role in second Trump administration

Schmitt campaigned vigorously for Trump over the past few months. And that stoked speculation that he may get a post in Trump’s administration, potentially as attorney general.

Asked whether he would accept an appointment, Schmitt replied: “I am flattered that my name is being mentioned.”

“That has never been the reason why I'm working so hard to get candidates elected or helping President Trump,” Schmitt said. “I want to do everything I can to make sure that the new administration hits the ground running in 2025. So it's never been my focus, and I'm just going to keep working hard for the people of the state.”

Schmitt isn’t the only person from Missouri who has been mentioned as having a role in the Trump administration. Schmitt’s successor as Missouri attorney general, Andrew Bailey, is a possible attorney general contender. And U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, has been floated as a potential transportation secretary.

Will Scharf, who ran against Bailey in the Republican primary for state attorney general and served as an attorney for Trump in some of his legal cases, could take on a role in the next administration.

Schmitt said he would like to play a role in making a case that some Missouri Republicans should be considered to serve in the federal government’s executive branch. He also said his relationship with Trump could help the state in other ways, including getting more money for Missouri higher education institutions.

“I've got a strong relationship with President Trump and members of his team, and I intend to do everything I can if there's worthy folks in Missouri to take on important positions,” Schmitt said.

