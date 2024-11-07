Kehoe: Missouri Republicans will respond to abortion legalization but too soon to say how

Missouri Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe said Thursday it’s too early to say exactly how the state’s Republicans will respond to passage of a measure legalizing abortion.

And while the prospects of repealing Amendment 3 may be logistically and politically difficult for abortion rights opponents, Kehoe and Senate Republican legislative leaders expect abortion access to remain an issue within Missouri politics.

“We're 48 hours since the vote was published, and I'm sure there'll be a lot of conversation about what can be done both from a legal standpoint or can't be done from a legal standpoint, and what options the legislature will have before them,” Kehoe said. “And I'm sure you'll hear more about it as it moves forward.”

Missouri enacted one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country after the demise of Roe v. Wade, with no exceptions for rape or incest — just medical emergencies. Amendment 3 protects abortion access up until fetal viability, and the state’s Planned Parenthood affiliates are suing to strike down the ban and other restrictions in court.

Kehoe attributed Amendment 3’s win to proponents having significantly more money than opponents. But he acknowledged that some Missourians may have been uncomfortable with the state’s ban. And it wasn’t just Democrats who felt that way: Around 300,000 people who voted for President-elect Donald Trump also backed Amendment 3.

“I am similar to President Trump and Senator [Josh] Hawley in that I believe we should have some exceptions,” Kehoe said. “And if the legislature now takes this as a sign and develops and crafts something that they send to us that includes the health of the mother and rape and incest, I would sure take a look at it.”

But the legislature can’t just overturn Amendment 3 since it’s a constitutional amendment. Lawmakers would have to put something else before voters that either repeals or replaces it.

While incoming Senate President Pro Tem Cindy O’Laughlin said her caucus isn’t sure what it’s going to do yet, she added that abortion rights proponents shouldn’t be surprised Republicans aren’t letting the issue go completely.

“You hear them say, ‘It's our body, it's our choice,’” said O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina. “I understand that feeling. But we're talking about two separate human beings, and you know that's kind of where the rub comes.”

State Sen.-elect Stephen Webber, D-Columbia, said his Democratic colleagues will fight any effort that would undo Amendment 3.

“I've lost tough elections. And when you lose, it's not fun, but you respect what the voters decided,” said Webber, who lost his first bid for Senate in 2016 before winning a Boone County-based seat on Tuesday. “And in this case, the voters passed Amendment 3. And the legislature, even if the majority members of the legislature themselves are against it, I think they need to respect the will of what the people in this state said on Tuesday, which is that they want abortion to be legal. They want reproductive freedoms protected.”

Sophie Proe / St. Louis Public Radio Mike Kehoe gives a thumbs-up after winning election as Missouri's governor at the Capital Bluffs Event Center in Jefferson City on Tuesday.

A long road for Kehoe

Kehoe’s resounding victory against Democrat Crystal Quade on Tuesday marks a key point in the Cole County resident’s unusual political journey.

During his campaign, Kehoe talked often about how his mother raised him and his siblings in north St. Louis. He eventually worked to become a successful car dealer in mid-Missouri — which he said built the type of relationships paving the way for successful bids for the state Senate and the lieutenant governorship.

“My background did not lend to me ever being in this position, and I never want to forget my roots,” he said.

One of his priorities is crime prevention. And as part of that, Kehoe wants to reinstate a gubernatorial board overseeing the St. Louis police department. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones opposes that idea, as do a number of House and Senate Democrats.

"Every year since l've been in office, St. Louis has seen a significant reduction in crime and homicides, and a state takeover threatens that progress," Jones said in a statement.

"I’ve repeatedly made it very clear that a state takeover does not make cities safe,” Jones said. “If a state-controlled police department was the model for law enforcement, then Kansas City should be the safest place on Earth." Kansas City recorded more deaths by homicide in 2023 than any year on record , while St. Louis hit a 10-year low.

When asked why he thought that a state board would produce a better result in St. Louis, Kehoe replied, “It kind of takes the partisan piece of politics out of the police department.”

“Many people in the business community in St Louis that are the folks that want to invest capital to expand specifically to downtown St Louis think that's a better option,” Kehoe said. “The mayor, obviously, does not. I've talked to her about that, and I respect her opinion. But we need to figure out a way to move forward to increase the safety in the region.”

Kehoe said a significant amount of his time will be spent on economic development. And he expects to discuss how the state can help keep the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs in Missouri, especially with pressure from Kansas to lure them over the border.

“I've said very publicly, I'm not in favor of taxpayer dollars going to build a stadium,” Kehoe said. “But I am in favor of looking at what tools we have in the toolbox that remain a good investment for Missouri, and a good return on investment for Missourians, that would keep the Chiefs and Royals here.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Missouri Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, listens May 16 during the waning days of the legislative session at the state Capitol in Jefferson City. O'Laughlin was elected to be the next Senate president pro tem in January.

New leadership in House and Senate

Missouri’s House and Senate will have new leaders when lawmakers return in January.

O’Laughlin was elected by her caucus to be president pro tem, while Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, was picked to be majority floor leader. In the House, Rep. Jon Patterson, R-Lee’s Summit, will be the next speaker, and Rep. Alex Riley, R-Springfield, will become majority leader.

Sen. Doug Beck, D-Affton, was elected as Senate minority leader and Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, will succeed Quade as minority leader.

Both O’Laughlin and Patterson will be breaking barriers when they are sworn in next year. Patterson will become the first Asian House speaker in Missouri history, while O’Laughlin will be the first woman to become pro tem.

“It's very gratifying when your colleagues that you work with and go through both ups and downs decide that they think you're capable of doing the job,” O’Laughlin said.

