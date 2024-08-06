Archer denies Trakas 3rd term on St. Louis County Council, Webb and Bangert win

A Republican member of the St. Louis County Council who often found himself at odds with others in the GOP will not return next year.

Loading...

Michael Archer, an attorney from Oakville, beat incumbent Ernie Trakas on Tuesday 52% to 46% in final unofficial results for the Republican primary for the 6th District.

In the other race featuring an incumbent, Shalonda Webb, the council’s chairwoman, beat former state representative and County Council member Rochelle Walton Gray 67% to 33%.

In an extremely close race for the vacant 2nd district seat, former state representative Gretchen Bangert beat former Creve Coeur councilwoman Nicole Greer by 110 votes.

