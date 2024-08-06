© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Archer denies Trakas 3rd term on St. Louis County Council, Webb and Bangert win

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published August 6, 2024 at 10:35 PM CDT
Michael Archer, attorney with Archer Law Firm, photographed at his offices in Oakville on June 26.
Theo R. Welling
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Michael Archer, attorney with Archer Law Firm, photographed at his offices in Oakville on June 26.

A Republican member of the St. Louis County Council who often found himself at odds with others in the GOP will not return next year.

Michael Archer, an attorney from Oakville, beat incumbent Ernie Trakas on Tuesday 52% to 46% in final unofficial results for the Republican primary for the 6th District.

In the other race featuring an incumbent, Shalonda Webb, the council’s chairwoman, beat former state representative and County Council member Rochelle Walton Gray 67% to 33%.

In an extremely close race for the vacant 2nd district seat, former state representative Gretchen Bangert beat former Creve Coeur councilwoman Nicole Greer by 110 votes.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
