Voter Guide: What to know about Missouri’s 2024 primary election

Primary election season is here, and absentee voting for the Aug. 6 election is underway.

We've compiled a list of key races in Missouri with links to St. Louis Public Radio's reporting and other resources to help inform your vote. We'll continue to expand this guide as we get closer to Election Day.

Unsure if you are registered to vote? The Missouri's Secretary of State website can confirm your registration status and tell you which polling place to cast your vote at on Election Day.

Do I need a voter ID?

In Missouri you need a valid photo ID to vote in the Aug. 6 election. Acceptable photo identification includes:



nonexpired Missouri driver’s licenses or state IDs.

nonexpired U.S. passports.

photo military IDs, including a veteran’s ID card.

If a state-issued ID has expired after the most recent general election, it is an acceptable form of voter ID.

You can get a free photo ID at the Missouri Department of Revenue or by calling 573-526-VOTE (8683).

If you don’t have the required ID, you can fill out a provisional ballot. Voters who cast provisional ballots will receive a stub that contains instructions on how to verify that their vote was counted.

To find out who represents you in the legislature, type in your address in the Legislator Lookup tool.

U.S. Senate

Independence attorney Lucas Kunce and state Sen. Karla May are vying to convince Democratic voters that they should challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who does not have primary opposition.

Missouri’s 1st Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, is squaring off against St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and former state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal in the Aug. 6 congressional primary. Whoever wins will be heavily favored in November in the Democratic-dominated district.

The candidates appeared on "The Politically Speaking Hour” on St. Louis on the Air to discuss their campaigns:

Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District

Former Republican Missouri state Sens. Kurt Schaefer and Bob Onder are vying to succeed U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer in the state's 3rd Congressional District.

The 3rd Congressional District is heavily Republican, and the winner of the Aug. 6 primary will be favored to represent a district that stretches from mid-Missouri to the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Missouri governor

Gov. Mike Parson is not seeking reelection for Missouri governor because of term limits. Nine Republicans, five Democrats and one Libertarian are running in the open primary to replace him.

The Republican candidates include:

The Democratic candidates include:

The lone Libertarian candidate is Bill Slantz.

These candidates joined “The Politically Speaking Hour” on St. Louis on the Air to discuss their campaigns:

Missouri attorney general

Republican Andrew Bailey is running to stay in office as Missouri attorney general, a statewide office. He faces challenger Will Scharf in the 2024 Republican primary. Elad Gross is running in the Democratic primary, and Ryan Munro is running as a Libertarian.

Missouri secretary of state

In one of the most crowded races, eight Republican candidates are vying to become Missouri's next secretary of state. For the Democrats, state Rep. Barbara Phifer is the most notable candidate running.

The Republican candidates for secretary of state are:



Missouri treasurer

Vivek Malek, a Republican, is up for reelection for the office of Missouri state treasurer.

His GOP challengers include:

The lone Libertarian candidate is John Hartwig.



Missouri lieutenant governor

There are eight candidates running to replace Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican.

The Republican candidates for lieutenant governor:



The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor:



Richard Brown

Anastasia Syes

The lone Libertarian candidate is Ken Iverson.

Amendment 1

Amendment 1 would allow the Missouri General Assembly to pass a property tax exemption for child care facilities. The legislature voted in 2023 to put it on this August's ballot.

A “yes” vote would permit the General Assembly to debate and pass legislation that would exempt child care providers from property taxes.

A “no” vote would prohibit the General Assembly from passing a tax exemption for child care facilities.

If passed, Amendment 1 would not automatically wipe out property taxes for child care centers; it would only give state lawmakers the power to create those tax breaks. And those property tax exemptions would only apply for care of children outside their families’ homes.

Amendment 4

Amendment 4 asks voters whether to authorize a law passed by the Missouri legislature and governor in 2022 requiring Kansas City to increase its minimum funding of its police department from 20% to 25% of the city's general revenue.

A “yes” vote will put into effect the 2022 law that requires Kansas City to increase its annual minimum funding to the department to 25% of its general revenue. Kansas City officials say that will cost the city $38.7 million per year.

A “no” vote rejects the mandate that would force Kansas City to increase its police funding. It would keep the police funding requirement at 20% of the city’s general revenue.

This guide includes reporting by the KC Media Collective.

