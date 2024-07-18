© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
We will broadcast special coverage of both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, starting with the RNC tonight at 8.

WATCH: NPR hosts live special coverage of the Republican National Convention

By Heidi Glenn
Published July 18, 2024 at 3:31 PM CDT

Former President Donald Trump will formally accept the GOP presidential nomination in Milwaukee on Thursday night, a speech that will cap the final day of his party's convention.

Tap on the video to see live speeches of the convention's evening program, and watch NPR's live in-studio coverage with hosts and correspondents that starts at 9 p.m. ET. You can also listen to our live on-air coverage on many public radio stations and on the NPR app.

WATCH: For the final night of RNC, Donald Trump takes center stage

Thursday is the final day of the convention, with a broad "Make America Great Again" theme and speech from Trump accepting the party's nomination.

Government, Politics & Issues Donald TrumpRepublican National ConventionNPRTop Stories
Heidi Glenn
