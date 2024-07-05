Window reopens for St. Louis earnings tax refund applications

People who live outside St. Louis and worked remotely for companies based in the city during the early years of the coronavirus pandemic can now apply for earnings tax refunds.

Collector of Revenue Gregory F.X. Daly’s office began accepting new applications on July 1 for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax years. The reopened window is part of the agreement to settle a lawsuit brought by six workers who had routinely submitted applications for refunds for days they had traveled for business, but were denied refunds for remote work arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The refunds are only available for days people worked from outside their office. Applications, which are available on the collector’s website, must be submitted by Oct. 1.

The city has set aside $26 million to pay the refunds and required interest. A spokeswoman for Daly said the office had received 113 applications as of Wednesday.

The 1% tax makes up a third of the city’s general fund. Mayor Tishaura Jones recently signed an executive order creating a task force to study new revenue streams.

