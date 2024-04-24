Illinois residents can now get documents notarized online

Illinoisans who need a notary public can now access those services online through a new “E-Notary” portal launched by the secretary of state’s office.

This process is one of the latest initiatives of Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias’ ongoing effort to modernize the office and its services.

Notaries are state-appointed officials who administer oaths, certify documents and act as witnesses to document singings for things like affidavits and bills of sale. Until now, notary services could be performed remotely so long as the parties involved were in Illinois and the notary physically signed and sealed the notarized document.

Now, the process can occur fully online through one of 12 notarization service providers listed on the Illinois secretary of state’s website. All parties can now participate remotely and notaries are allowed to use electronic signatures and seals. Individuals using e-notary services must have a valid ID and access to a device supporting audio-video communication.

The office is also in the process of moving other functions online, including by creating an electronic lien and title system allowing drivers to manage vehicle titles online instead of through the mail. That system is slated for rollout this summer, according to a “modernization report” published by the secretary of state’s office last week.

Illinoisans can already file incorporation and court of claims documents, access business service and lobbyist databases, search for jobs and locate archived records through the office’s updated website.

The office rolled out “Skip-the-Line” and “Do-it-Online” initiatives last year in an effort to unclog DMV services by extending facility hours and online services and allowing Illinoisans to schedule appointments online.

More than 1.5 million appointments have been scheduled since the “Skip-the-Line” initiative was rolled out last fall, according to the office’s modernization report. The state has also opened four senior-only facilities in Bridgeview, Calumet Park, Evanston and Westchester.

The office is also going to start rolling out kiosks that would allow Illinoisans to renew their licenses, IDs and vehicle registrations at various community institutions, like libraries and grocery stores.

Giannoulias said they will start with 10 locations – including one on the second floor of the state Capitol – and “hopefully” expand to 150 within a year.

The report also indicates the office is cross-training over 2,000 DMV staff on all offered services to minimize the number of different people a customer might need to speak to during a visit.

